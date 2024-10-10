This is the Meta Quest 3 deal we’ve been waiting for

The Meta Quest 3 is the company formerly known as Oculus’ best consumer mixed reality headset and you can save a bundle on this bundle.

Currys is offering the Meta Quest 3 with 512GB of storage for £469.99. That’s a £150 saving on the £619.99 asking price for the model with max storage

However, the deal gets even better when you factor in the free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow you can claim, and three months of free access to Meta Quest+.

Quest 3 512GB is £150 off + freebies Save big on the Meta Quest 3 with a whopping 512GB of storage over at Currys. There’s also a free game and free access to Meta Quest+ Currys

Was £619

Now £469 View Deal

You can also save £15 on an Elite Strap (worth £69.99) when purchased with the headset. Just add it to the basket and use the code ELITE15. The product link for the strap is here.

The Quest 3 is the current flagship consumer model and offers mixed reality beyond the standard VR experiences. That means it blends the real world over the virtual world.

There’s a super fast new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip form Qualcomm to power the next-generation of experiences, which look incredible on a 4K+ display that provides a 30% resolution boost over the Quest 2. Our reviewer loved the lightweight and compact design, top-end performance, and massive app library.

He gave the Meta Quest 3 a 4.5 star score, advising users to buy if they wanted an immersive standalone VR/MR experience.

He concluded: “The Meta Quest 3 is an easy choice if you’re already a fan of the Quest VR headset, improving the experience in practically every way, from design to optics to performance, while simultaneously introducing fans to the world of AR. However, the increased headset price may make it harder to persuade those yet to try VR to invest.”

With the more affordable Quest 3S now out in the wild, you have a decision to make, but this gives you a chance to save a packet on the no-compromises Quest 3.