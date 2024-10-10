Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

When the iPhone 15 is this cheap, we can forget the iPhone 16

Chris Smith

If you’re looking for a top smartphone without forking out top dollar then the refurbished market is always worth a look.

Right now giffgaff is selling an iPhone 15 in ‘Excellent’ refurbished condition for just $599. You’ll get free, next business day delivery and 21-day no quibble returns.

The iPhone 15 can be nabbed in excellent refurbished condition for £599 from giffgaff. You don’t need a data plan, but there are some tempting offers too.

The phone has 128GB of storage and you can choose from four colours (black, blue, green, pink) and you’ll get an 18-month warranty on the handset for a little additional peace of mind.

giffgaff says “excellent” means the phone will be in pristine condition. The display and body will have only been used sparingly and there’ll be no visible scratches. It’s been cleaned and tested and the battery will be at least 80% of its original capacity. The phone itself will have had a 30-point health check.

There is an option to include a data plan too from giffgaff, which is a mobile virtual network operator that runs on the O2 network. You can sign an 18-month contract, or you can get a rolling monthly contract.

iPhone 15 in hand
Recommended

Is the iPhone 15 still worth it, a year on?

Pros

  • Welcome switch to USB-C
  • Really good camera
  • Far more ergonomic than iPhone 14
  • Dyanmic Island is much better than the notch

Cons

  • No true telephoto camera
  • Still no 120Hz display
  • USB-C doesn’t improve charging or data speeds

Our reviewer gave the iPhone 15 a 4-star score in his recently updated review, praising the USB-C charging, good quality camera, more ergonomic design over the iPhone 14, and the addition of the Dynamic Island over the ‘notch’.

That makes it a good upgrade for people looking to move on from an iPhone that’s a little long in the tooth, and it’s much cheaper than the £799 iPhone 16.

Max Parker concludes: “There are upgrades across the board for the iPhone 15 – even if we’ve seen them on other iPhone models before. The camera benefits from a higher-resolution main sensor, the Dynamic Island is an obvious improvement over the notch and there’s even been a slight price cut in the UK. Importantly, it remains a very good phone in the face of the iPhone 16.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

