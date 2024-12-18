Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

When is the next Steam sale? Get ready for winter price cuts

Whether you’re looking to bag a bargain for your PC, gaming laptop or Steam Deck, here’s all the information you need to know about the next Steam Sale.

Let’s face it, between buying Christmas presents for loved ones and upgrading your gaming rig for some serious holiday playtime, December can end up being a pretty expensive month and so any opportunities to save money are well worth shouting about.

As any PC gamer knows, the sales that take place on Valve’s Steam store often offer up great opportunities to score both new and classic titles at a significantly discounted rate. Well, as luck would have it, there’s a Steam sale set to take place this very month that you should absolutely make the most of. Here’s what you need to know.

When is the next Steam sale?

Don’t worry gamers, there’s very little time to wait before you can add a handful of bargain games to your Steam library. The next Steam sale is set to arrive on Thursday, December 19th.

Officially named the ‘Steam Winter Sale’, this event will give you a chance to pick up a bargain either for yourself or someone else ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Steam Deck OLED

How long will the next Steam sale last for?

According to Valve, the Steam Winter Sale will run for a total of 14 days, going from December 19th to January 2nd. This is particularly handy as it’ll give you a chance to make use of any Steam credit you receive over the holiday period, or pick out a game to really put your new and unboxed gaming rig to the test.

How to make the most of the next Steam sale

To make sure that the Steam Winter Sale doesn’t pass you by, we recommend wishlisting all of your desired titles on Steam so that you’ll be notified if any of them drop in price. This can be helpful if you know that things are likely to get busy over the Christmas holiday and you might not have the time to simply peruse the Steam store.

It’s also worth pointing out that downloadable content (DLC) also tends to see a bevy of discounts in major Steam sales, so if you’ve been meaning to revisit a favourite game via new content then this could be the perfect opportunity to do so for less.

