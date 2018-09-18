When is Black Friday 2018? The date and details you need

When is Black Friday? If you’re looking to get a head start on Black Friday, the most important thing to know is when you can expect the big day itself. You can find the answer and more, right here.

When is Black Friday?

The Black Friday 2018 date for your diary is Friday November 23rd, 2018.

So that was short and sweet. But really, while Black Friday itself might fall upon that date, you’ll want to earmark the entire week, if not most of November for your deals hunting. Retailers are increasingly starting their sales much earlier as they try to get the jump on their competitors.

We fully expect Amazon to start its sale in the middle of November as a prelude to Black Friday itself. This will be used to build anticipation for the big day itself. Currys PC World tends to do something similar, often launching a ‘Black Tag’ sales event the week before.

What we’re trying to say is that you shouldn’t think of Black Friday as just one day. You’ll want to put aside a few weeks in November if you really want to take advantage of the discounts.

So now that you know the date to expect, keep reading if you want to take a trip down memory lane, as we’re about to go into Black Friday’s origin story.

Origin of Black Friday

If you’re looking for some deeper Black Friday meaning, you might be a little disappointed to find it nowadays has no religious or historical meaning. Today it’s about serious retail therapy.

But looking further back, Black Friday supposedly has multiple origin stories depending on who you ask. In more recent times, it’s been associated with Philadelphia as a bit of local slang. It refers to the smog and traffic caused by the big shopping day following Thanksgiving and was commonly used by local police and bus drivers.

Famous fact-checking website Snopes, on the other hand, reports that ‘Black Friday’ refers to the practise of workers pulling a sicky on the day after Thanksgiving so they could get four days off work. Cheeky. There’s also the notion that Black Friday is an accounting term referring to the first day most retailers began turning a profit for the year, thereby taking them out of the red and firmly into the black (referring to the colour of ink). That latter one coincides nicely with how Black Friday is all about shopping today.

But, regardless of what you might believe in terms of its origins, Black Friday has always occurred on the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving. Today, in its shopping guise, it’s been responsible for some of the infamous scenes of people madly rushing into stores, hell-bent on grabbing a bargain buy. Things have generally calmed down a lot since then, especially as most shoppers have turned to online retailers for their shopping.

