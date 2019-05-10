When is Amazon Prime Day? The essential guide to Amazon’s gigantic sale

Giving you all the essential Prime Day 2019 information, such as when Prime Day takes place and what Amazon deals are available now, our fully featured Prime Day hub is the place to be.

What is Prime Day?

Now in its fifth year, Prime Day is one of Amazon’s biggest sales events. Available exclusively to Amazon Prime members, Prime Day gives shoppers the chance to save some serious cash ahead of the major sales events that dominate the end of the year (Black Friday, Boxing Day Sales, etc.). Thanks to Amazon’s expansive catalogue, Prime Day isn’t limited to just one type of product, so can you can expect some serious discounts on everything from MacBook Airs to chocolate eclairs.

When is Prime Day 2019?

At present, Amazon has yet to officially announce the date of Prime Day 2019 but if we had to wager a bet, it’s highly likely that the day will far somewhere between early to mid-July. Prime Day 2018 landed on July 16th and ran for a total of 36 hours; so don’t be too surprised if Amazon tries to outdo itself this year with an even longer stint.

What is Amazon Prime?

Taking Amazon’s shopping experience to a whole new level, Amazon Prime gives users access to next-day delivery, exclusive offers and a whole host of extra features, all for just £79 a year. If you want to test out the service before handing over your hard earned cash, Amazon currently offers a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime – just be sure to cancel your subscription before the trial is up if you don’t want to be charged.

Should I wait for Black Friday 2019?

With Black Friday 2019 just a few months away, it’s only fair to wonder if you should hold out for the plethora of deals the autumn season brings. Sure, Black Friday certainly gets a lot more retailers involved in the frenzy, but when it comes to Amazon, Prime Day deals on the whole offer greater value for money than their Black Friday counterparts. For comparison, Prime Day 2017 boasted better discounts across 76% of its deals against Black Friday the same year.

