We’ve spotted the ultimate Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the hottest smartphone of the moment, but we’ve already found a great contract deal.

Samsung only announced its new flagship phone last night, but we’ve already spotted a tempting offer.

It gets you the Galaxy S24 Ultra on a 24 month contract with 100GB of data, double the usual storage (512GB rather than 256GB), and a free Galaxy Watch 6. All this for a regular price of £44.99 a month and £199 up front.

Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra with double storage and free Galaxy Watch 6

This deal gets you the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with double the usual storage, and a free Galaxy Watch 6 on a regular 100GB contract.

Bear in mind that the Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest model of Samsung’s brilliant smartwatch, and typically costs £300 by itself.

That’s an outstanding deal for a phone that’s likely to figure highly in ‘phone of the year’ conversations come the end of the year. The previous few Galaxy Ultra phones have been table toppers, so we’re not saying anything controversial there.

We went hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra as part of the launch event, and concluded that “an upgraded camera set-up, a refreshed screen and a new focus on generative AI means the Galaxy S24 Ultra could have much more to offer than its predecessors.”

Its design is tougher, squarer, and more industrial, with a properly flat display covered by new Gorilla Glass Armor, and stronger titanium alloy frame. It’s not a huge design overhaul, but it’s likely to be better from a practical usage and robustness perspective.

Talking of that display, you’re getting a boosted maximum brightness of 2600 nits, and the same classic QHD+ resolution.

The big addition here, as with the entire Galaxy S24 line, is Samsung’s Galaxy AI push. We’re talking boosted image quality and automated editing tools with the new ProVisual Engine, AI formatting assistance when typing out text, live translation, and more.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is shaping up well, and we haven’t seen a better contract deal than this one yet.

