We’ve never seen a cordless vacuum this affordable

Shark’s Cordless Sitck vacuum cleaners are up there with the best and this certified refurbished deal certainly doesn’t suck.

Right now eBay is selling a refurbished Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum [IZ201UK] for as low as £126.65 with the discount code STAR15 at checkout. That brings the price down from £149 on a vacuum that costs £350 when purchased brand new.

Refurb Shark Cordless vacuum is a steal on eBay The Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum [IZ201UK] is just £126.65 when you use the code STAR15 at checkout. eBay

Use code STAR15

£126.65 View Deal

This model has been refurbished by the manufacturer and is in good condition. The description says: “Fully working. Some cosmetic imperfections. Plain packaging. 1-year warranty”

You’ll get free delivery in the UK in 2-3 days and you can return it within 30 days, with Shark paying the postage if you’re not entirely satisfied.

This model is particularly good for pet owners, thanks to the anti hair wrap technology. It’s designed to prevent pet hair of all lengths getting tangled in the brush roll. This model has a unique comb and bristle guards to remove the hair during your cleaning.

Another of Shark’s signature technologies is the DuoClean floorhead that “combines two motorised brush-rolls, working together to clean both carpets and hard floors. Glide seamlessly across all floor types with no need to stop or change floorhead.”

It also promises to be kind to allergy sufferers, thanks to the Anti-Allergen Complete Seal that captures and traps 99.9% of dust and allergens

This model comes with a single battery, which lasts for 40 minutes, and can be fully recharged in 3.5 hours. You can also purchase additional batteries if you wish. The capacity of the easy-emptying receptical is 0.7 litres and it weighs 4.1kg.

Overall, this is an absolute bargain from one of the most reputable home appliance companies out there, if you don’t mind having a refurbished model and doing your bit for the environment, as well as your floors.