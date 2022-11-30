We’ve just spotted the best iPhone 14 deal yet, and it’s a true bargain

The iPhone 14 saw some seriously tempting price drops over the Black Friday period but we’ve just found a deal that puts those previous offers to shame.

If you head over to Mobiles.co.uk, you can bag the iPhone 14 with a whopping 200GB of data on Vodafone for just £35 a month and £169.99.

This absolutely trumps the previous winner from the Black Friday period that came with 100GB and cost £45 a month with no upfront cost. You can tell as much by looking at the total cost of the two contracts – the £45 a month deal came to £1080 after two years, while this pick from Vodafone only comes to £1010 over the same time period.

The deal gets even better when you consider what you’re paying for just the data alone. The SIM-free price of the iPhone 14 currently stands at £849 which, if you deduct that from the total cost of the contract means that you’re only paying about £6.70 each month for that massive 200GB allowance.

Back to the phone at hand, the iPhone 14 is easily one of the best phones you can buy right now. On top of access to iOS 16 which brings the best of Apple’s software chops, such as vibrant app widgets and the ability to crop people and objects out pictures immediately, you also get a stunning set of cameras.

In his 4-star review for the iPhone 14, Editor Max Parker wrote: “In daylight situations, the iPhone 14 takes excellent snaps – just like the iPhone 13 did. Colours pop just the right amount, there’s lots of detail and excellent dynamic range. The bigger sensor also gives a shallower depth of field than the iPhone 13, allowing for a more natural blurry background when shooting up close.”

Given that iPhones so rarely come with genuine offers attached, this incredible Vodafone tariff is a true find, and well worth snapping up if you’re after a low cost upgrade to your existing handset.