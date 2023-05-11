 large image

We’ve just found the best Pixel 7a deal out there

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google has only just announced the Pixel 7a, but we’ve already got a great deal for you.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering Google’s new classy mid-ranger on a generous 24 month contract for just £23 a month, with no up front fee.

That’s an extremely affordable offer, coming in at £552 overall. When you consider that this Pixel 7a deal also includes a free pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series it becomes outstanding.

The Buds are worth £99.99 on their own, while the Pixel 7a retails for £449. We’re tempted to encourage you to do the math(s) at this point, but we’ve already done it, and it adds up to a total bargain.

Especially when you consider the contract that comes with this Pixel 7a deal. It’s on O2, one of the UK’s big four mobile operators, and it gives you 20GB of data with unlimited texts and minutes. That should prove ample for the vast majority of people.

We’ve already gone hands-on with the Pixel 7a, and we found it to be packed full of meaningful upgrades over the brilliant Pixel 6a. It’s got a refreshed design that brings it in line with the gorgeous Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, a 90Hz display for fluid scrolling, wireless charging, and an improved 64MP main camera.

Most mid-range phones won’t offer the IP67 rating that the Pixel 7a provides, making it unusually water resistant. Hardly any are as powerful either, thanks to the presence of the exact same Google Tensor G2 processor that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro use.

Plus, of course, there’s the usual advantage of Google’s clean Android software.

You’ll have to wait a little longer for our final verdict on the Pixel 7a, but it’s looking like a pretty safe bet if you want to grab it now and make the most of this deal.

