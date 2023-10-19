We’ve found the cheapest price for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches for PS5 tomorrow, and we’ve found the cheapest pre-order price for you.

Head over to 365 Games right now and you’ll find Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 pre-orders going for £61.99. That’s an £8 saving on the game’s £69.99 RRP.

This is clearly going to be one of the biggest releases of the year, with Amazon already sold out of its pre-order allotment. You might find yourself struggling to secure a pre-order this late in the day, so this 365 Games deal is noteworthy for more than just its low price.

We’ve already reviewed the game ahead of its release, awarding it it a glowing score of 4.5 stars out of 5. Our verdict: “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is exactly what you want from a sequel, building upon the web-swinging traversal and thrilling combat with numerous upgrades, while also making the most of the PS5’s cutting-edge hardware for improved visuals and instantaneous loading.”

We also really liked the story, which features the intertwined lives of an adult Peter Parker and a young Miles Morales. You can switch control between these twin leads throughout the game.

Fans of Venom will also be stoked, with the hungry symbiote figuring heavily on the game.

Traversal has always been at the heart of a good Spider-Man game – the web-slinger’s movement is his USP, after all – and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 does not let the side down on that front. Joining our heroes’ vast roster of moves this time is a set of web wings, which allow you to glide through the artificial canyons of New York in between swings.

No PS5 owner is going to want to miss this one, and at 365’s cheapest price for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, they shouldn’t have to.