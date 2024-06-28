We’ve found the cheapest price for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

The HD remaster of Luigi’s Mansion 2 was only released this week and we’ve scoured the web to find you the best price.

Argos is selling Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD for Nintendo Switch for just £37.99. Everywhere else is selling the game for £39.99, but a couple of quid is a couple of quid.

RRP: £39.99

Now: £37.99 View Deal

This title was only confirmed for a launch this month during the Nintendo Direct live stream and Nintendo has wasted no time getting this remake into the hands of Switch owners.

Originally launched in 2013 for Nintendo 3DS, the game was then titled Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon. The action adventure game play mixes traditional Mario Bros. adventuring and exploration with a little ghostbusting.

In the story, Luigi is sent by Professor E. Gadd to explore haunted mansions and capture ghosts with the Poltergeist 5000 vacuum cleaner. Gamers will solve puzzles, discover treasures and equipment upgrades, and collect Dark Moon shards to complete the game’s goal.

You can check out the overview trailer from Nintendo below:

The beauty of these HD remakes from Nintendo is that the gameplay is still as fresh and compelling as ever, but the fresh coat of paint and graphical upgrades can offer an experience befitting the modern era.

Our Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD reviewer gave the game a four-star score, this week, and praised the good solid fun of the gameplay, excellent replayability, wonderful animations, and great sense of humour.

He concluded: “Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is just a lot of fun to play. Whether it was in scouring the environment for secrets, trying to take down as many ghosts as possible in one go or making a run for the nearest Red Coin in multiplayer, I was thoroughly entertained.”

It’s just one of the great remakes and remasters we have to look forward to as the Switch era comes to a close in style.