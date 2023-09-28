Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

We’ve found the cheapest price for EA Sports FC 24

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

We might have just found the cheapest price for EA Sports FC 24 ahead of launch day.

EA’s next big footy game, and the first to drop the famous FIFA license, lands in shops tomorrow. If you haven’t preordered your copy yet, Hit.co.uk might be the place to head to.

The UK retailer formerly known as Base.com is selling EA Sports FC 24 for a price of just £58.85. That’s a saving of £11.14 on the £69.99 RRP.

We’ve featured the PS5 version here, but this saving applies to the Xbox Series X/S version too. PS4 owners also get the same deal, while the Nintendo Switch version is selling for £48.85 rather than £59.99.

Aside from the high-profile name change, the big additions to EA Sports FC 24 compared to FIFA 23 include HyperMotionV technology, which uses volumetric data from more than 180 professional players to simulate more realistic animations. In other words, it’s not just the faces of your favourite players that will look familiar – their running style will too.

Also new to this year’s release is Playstyles. These are signature skills that only talented players have, marking them out from their colleagues beyond simple stats in pace, passing, and so on. Players with the stop ball tackle ability, for example, will be able to immediately gain possession of the ball when tackling.

Another big addition is that women footballers can now share the pitch with their male counterparts as part of Ultimate Team mode. EA has also added six new Women’s Football competitions to the game.

