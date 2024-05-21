We’ve found a contract that makes the Pixel 8 Pro affordable

Time for a phone upgrade? Treat yourself to the top-end Google Pixel 8 Pro without the usual premium price tag.

You can pick up a Google Pixel 8 Pro for just £79 upfront and £29.99 a month on a 24-month contract with this deal from Mobiles UK. This contract, powered by ID Mobile, includes the 128GB-sized handset in Obsidian, 100GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes.

£79 upfront

£29.99 a month View Deal

Powered by Google’s top-end Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8 Pro is not only super fast and powerful but is packed with a host of clever features, an impressive camera set-up and a long-lasting battery life.

With a trio of rear pro-level cameras alongside Pixel’s best zoom ever, plus exclusive controls to unlock advanced settings, it’s no wonder Editor Max Parker hailed the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera experience as “fantastic” and “up there with the best camera phones on the market in 2024”.

Images can then be enhanced and developed thanks to the numerous editing tools that are made available with Google AI. Use Magic Eraser to cleverly remove background distractions, while Best Take makes taking a group shot easier by combining similar photos into one image where everyone looks their best.

It’s not just photos that get the Google AI treatment. Impressively, there’s Audio Magic Eraser which reduces disruptive noises from videos such as cars and wind and enhances the sounds you want.

You can spend the whole day tinkering with Google AI and rest assured that the Pixel 8 Pro’s adaptive battery is capable of lasting over 24 hours. On lighter-use days, you can even turn on Extreme Battery Saver which can last up to an incredible 72-hours.

Overall, we gave the Pixel 8 Pro a solid four-star rating with Max concluding the smartphone “does an impressive job of standing out from the swathes of Android phones on the market”.

As Google promises an industry-leading seven years of both security and system upgrades, if you want a premium Android smartphone that will go the distance then the Pixel 8 Pro is a great choice.