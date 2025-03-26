:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Save over 20% on WD’s mighty 20TB external hard drive

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Noticed your computer is slowing down or struggling to store all your files? Free up space without needing to delete any important documents with this top-rated external hard drive.

Get the Western Digital (WD) 20TB Elements External Hard Drive for just £285.99 in the Amazon Spring Deals Day Sale and save just under a massive £80 on its usual price. 

The easy way to free up computer space, the WD 20TB Elements External Hard Drive is currently just £285.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is almost £80 off its usual RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £365.67
  • Now £285.99
View Deal

Don’t think you’ll need 20TB? You can also nab the smaller 8TB for just £166.51 or the 16TB for just £274.99 during the Amazon Spring Sale, depending on what would suit your computer set-up best.

Whichever size you opt for, the WD Elements External Hard Drive enables you to free up space on your computer by easily transferring your most important media, including photos, videos and files over. 

Measuring just 6.53 x 5.31 x 1.89 inches, the WD Elements External Hard Drive is a relatively compact hard drive that can sit comfortably alongside any computer set-up, including a gaming monitor. Plus as an external device, you don’t need to worry about any fiddly or complicated installations.

In fact, the WD Elements External Hard Drive is essentially a plug-and-play device when paired with Windows PCs. Just plug into the USB port to instantly add storage to your computer. 

While out of the box the hard drive supports Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs, users can reformat the appliance for Mac too. 

You’ll also benefit from super speedy transfer rates when you connect the device to a USB 3.0 port, however it’s also compatible with USB 2.0 devices too.

Although we haven’t reviewed the WD 20TB Elements External Hard Drive ourselves yet, it currently boasts a 4.5-star rating, which is based on over 23,600 customer reviews. 

Customers report that the hard drive offers “ample storage space” and are satisfied with its functionality, speed and setup process too. 

If you find yourself struggling with storage space on your computer, or you’ve noticed it runs slower than previously, then the WD Elements External Hard Drive is a fantastic purchase that allows you to free up space and have your computer run much faster.

