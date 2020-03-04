Sky are bringing all your essential streaming services together for just £25 a month.

Offering a brand-new TV package for keen streamers, Sky has introduced the Sky Ultimate TV on Sky Q package, allowing those of us who love to binge their way through a boxset every weekend to get exactly what they want in one clean payment.

Loaded with Netflix, as well as a host of Sky Entertainment channels, pay just £25 for the first 18 months of the Sky Ultimate TV package, able to include add-ons like Cinema and Sport with an additional charge.

Quite literally tailor-made for you, the Sky Ultimate TV package puts bingers at the forefront, loaded with a ton of TV boxsets, old and new for you to make your way through, bringing the library’s of three top-dog streaming services under one umbrella.

First things first, Sky has a whole host of impeccable entertainment to keep you, well, entertained. This Sky Ultimate TV package is loaded with Sky Atlantic, Sky One, Sky Comedy, Dave, Gold, Comedy Central, MTV and so much more, giving you a fix of drama, sitcoms, as well as reality TV.

Of course, Sky is also bringing a ton of its own ready-made content with this launch, including originals like Chernobyl, Cobra and Westworld. Throw into the mix Netflix’s huge ever-expanding library of film and TV, including Stranger Things, To All the Boys I Loved Before and Queer Eye.

With Disney Plus set to enter the ring of Sky Q in spring this year (at an additional cost to your package), this really is a match made in heaven for streamers that want one easy payment to cover all their bingeing basis. DisneyPlus is promising a heavy dose of nostalgia with its classic animations, as well as new exciting originals like The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The Sky Ultimate TV package is an affordable and easy way to scoop Netflix and Sky boxsets into one payment with the ease of adding DisneyPlus at a later date, with access to the likes of Spotify and BBC iPlayer thrown into one straight-forward interface, too.

For £25 a month for your first 18 months, thereafter paying £29 a month, this is the *ahem* ultimate way to watch TV with the Sky Ultimate TV on Sky Q plan.

