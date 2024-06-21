Watch House of the Dragon for less with this Sky Stream offer

With House of the Dragon Season 2 now underway, it’s a great time to sample the best of Sky Entertainment. This Sky Stream bundle that includes Netflix is currently on sale.

Right now you can get a Sky Stream box with Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just £22 a month. That’s a £6 a month saving when you sign up for a 24 month contract.

There’s nothing to pay up front, no installation needed as it’s just plug and play with your existing television set. It’s a great option for people living in apartments who cant have a dish installed or don’t want the unsightly hunks of plastic hanging from their roof or exterior wall.

Topping the bill in this acccessible bundle is access to Sky Atlantic, which is the home of House of the Dragon as well as a host of other top US prestige TV.

You’ll also have access to Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky Nature, and Sky Documentaries. Outside that umbrella you get Eurosport, Comedy Central, MTV and National Geographic. Discovery+ is bundled in too. As for Netflix, well you’ll get the Basic with Ads subscription bundled in and, if you already have an account, you can bring your profile with you. Happy days.

As for Sky Stream, our reviewer was a big fan of the accessible content via the SkyOS interface and stable streaming performance. In awarding a 4.5 star review, he concluded: “The content is the star of the show, and now you can plug it into whatever screen you prefer.”

There are also savings on adding packs like Sky Sports (£20 a month instead of £28), Sky Cinema (£10 a month instead of £13), while you can also add Netflix Standard or Netflix Premium for another £6 or £11 respectively.

If you don’t want to make a 24 month commiment, all of the Sky bundles above are still on sale, but you’ll pay a little bit more without the guaranteed cash lining Sky’s pockets.