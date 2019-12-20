Watch a festive feature with Now TV’s Christmas bundle discounts

Now TV is waving the white flag for remote control battles with this 36% saving on a Sky Cinema and Sky Sports bundle.

No need for a family fall-out during the holidays this year. Now TV is keeping the peace during Christmas with its stellar discounts on passes and bundles, ensuring there really is something for everyone this year. That includes the two month Sky Cinema and Sky Sports pass, now reduced by 36%.

Now TV Sky Cinema and Sky Sports Pass Now TV 2 Month Sky Cinema & Sports Pass Scroll down and get this fantastic Sky Cinema and Sky Sports bundle for two months, offering front row seats to brand new films, as well as placing you match side for some of the most exciting sporting events to come.

Usually setting you back by £39 across the two-month period, with this saving you’ll pay just £24.99 for an online library packed full of festive favourites and plenty of sporting events to keep you entertained well into 2020.

When it comes to Now TV’s Sky Cinema pass, you can expect some fantastic additions to its online library, from recently released blockbusters to family favourites that are sure to get everyone squished on the sofa in front of the TV this Christmas.

Including the computer animated The Grinch, Disney’s latest live action offerings of Dumbo and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, there are also lots of low-budget, predictable Christmas movies sure to get you in the spirit, too. There are also Christmas-watch essentials including Miracle on 34th Street, The Muppets Christmas Carol, It’s a Wonderful Life and, a firm favourite, The Holiday.

Of course, if sports is more your speed over the festive period, Now TV’s Sky Sports pass boasts unmissable Premier League matches this weekend including Manchester City vs Leicester and Tottenham vs Chelsea.

Fancy a spot of cricket on Boxing Day? You can catch the Test Series between South Africa and England. For golf spectators, in January the Tournament of Champions will also begin.

A great mash up of tastes, this Christmas bundle from Now TV well and truly captures the hearts of many, not least your bank balance with its 36% saving available for a limited time.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

