NordVPN is celebrating its birthday by taking 70% off its three year plan, as well as throwing in a free gift just for you.

Pay a rate of just £2.68 a month with this 70% drop on NordVPN’s three year plan.

Charging you £98.74 every three years as opposed to a dizzyingly high £331.25, in this limited time only offer NordVPN is also giving away a free gift to subscribers with the possibility of a further three years free on top of your paid for plan. Free gifts include an extra month, year, two years or the top-tier three year free gift, all at no extra cost.

Able to slip under the radar, purchasing a VPN is a fantastic way to offer that extra layer of security when browsing online, keeping your history under lock and key.

How do they work? VPNs, standing for Virtual Private Network, ensures any data sent in or out is encrypted, transforming information into unreadable code so snooping eyes can’t see what you’re up to, including criminals and surveillance.

VPNs also comes with great features that allow you to access geo-locked content with NordVPN being one of the best particularly for streaming content from other countries. Take Netflix for example. Whilst a lot of the streaming giant’s library is shared globally, there are certain TV shows and movies that may only get a license for, say, the US Netflix library. By switching on your VPN, you can change your IP address to appear as if you’re logging on within that region.

It also works just as well when you’re abroad on holiday and want to keep up to date with programs on BBC and ITV, able to switch on your VPN to watch back or even watch live on iPlayer and ITV Hub on demand services.

Better still, if you can’t wait the last few weeks for DisneyPlus to finally launch in the UK later this month, you can sign-up now, turn on your VPN and watch all episodes of The Mandalorian straight away. This will work well even after DisneyPlus is live in the UK, as DisneyPlus has announced you won’t be able to binge your way through the Star Wars show, with episodes likely to have a staggered release.

NordVPN is compatible with a number of devices including those on Windows, Mac, Android and iOS, and includes other nifty features like automatically blocking malware and always offering the best server the moment you click Quick Connect.

With a huge 70% off its three year plan, this is cheaper than both NordVPN’s shorter two year and one year plans. Not to mention, with the chance to add an extra month, year, two years or even three years on top for free, there’s no better time to subscribe.

