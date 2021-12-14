 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Watch Christmas classics and TV box sets on NOW for just £11.98 a month

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Binge-watch all your favourite Christmas movies for just £11.98 a month for three whole months with this amazing bundle offer on NOW.

We’ve stumbled upon the perfect deal for the holiday season; for under £12 a month you can catch up with all the Christmas classics including Elf, Bad Santa, A Boy Called Christmas and many, many more.

NOW cinema and entertainment bundle

NOW cinema and entertainment bundle

Enjoy three months of NOW cinema and entertainment content for a significantly reduced rate, giving you access to classic films and binge-worthy boxsets this Christmas.

  • NOW
  • 40% off for three months
  • £11.98 a month
View Deal

This bundle offers up a 40% saving, as you would usually be paying £9.99 for the Cinema Membership alone, on top of an additional £9.99 for the Entertainment Membership. So not only are you getting both for a massively discounted price, but you can indulge in tons of Christmas content, which is ideal seeing as renting or buying Christmas films each year can cost a small fortune.

And of course, it’s not just Christmas movies you can binge, seeing as this deal will last you all the way until March. You can watch critically acclaimed shows, like Landscapers, which only debuted at the start of December.

Inspired by a true story, the show sees beloved actors Olivia Coleman and David Thewlis portraying an ordinary British couple that gets caught up in an extraordinary scandal when two dead bodies are mysteriously found in their back garden.

The movie options are also pretty endless, with action-packed films like Godzilla Vs. Kong and Jurassic World, or instant classics like Knives out; all available for you to watch for three whole months.

NOW cinema and entertainment bundle

NOW cinema and entertainment bundle

Enjoy three months of NOW cinema and entertainment content for a significantly reduced rate, giving you access to classic films and binge-worthy boxsets this Christmas.

  • NOW
  • 40% off for three months
  • £11.98 a month
View Deal

This is the perfect deal if you’ve been hankering for some Christmas cheer, and even when Christmas is over and done with, you can still enjoy plenty of content to get you through the darker months of the New Year.

If you’re after even more great discounts and deals over the festive season, make sure to keep checking in with Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be on the hunt for all the best last minute offers in the run-up to Christmas.

You might like…

This discounted Echo Show 5 deal is the perfect stocking stuffer

This discounted Echo Show 5 deal is the perfect stocking stuffer

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
There’s still time to get the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds for under £200

There’s still time to get the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds for under £200

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
One of 2021’s best games is still massively discounted after Black Friday

One of 2021’s best games is still massively discounted after Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
This phenomenal Philips OLED TV deal is a tough one to beat

This phenomenal Philips OLED TV deal is a tough one to beat

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
eBay’s secret AirPods Pro deal has come at the perfect time

eBay’s secret AirPods Pro deal has come at the perfect time

Gemma Ryles 7 days ago
The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 has retained its Black Friday discount

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 has retained its Black Friday discount

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.