Watch Christmas classics and TV box sets on NOW for just £11.98 a month

Binge-watch all your favourite Christmas movies for just £11.98 a month for three whole months with this amazing bundle offer on NOW.

We’ve stumbled upon the perfect deal for the holiday season; for under £12 a month you can catch up with all the Christmas classics including Elf, Bad Santa, A Boy Called Christmas and many, many more.

NOW cinema and entertainment bundle Enjoy three months of NOW cinema and entertainment content for a significantly reduced rate, giving you access to classic films and binge-worthy boxsets this Christmas. NOW

40% off for three months

£11.98 a month View Deal

This bundle offers up a 40% saving, as you would usually be paying £9.99 for the Cinema Membership alone, on top of an additional £9.99 for the Entertainment Membership. So not only are you getting both for a massively discounted price, but you can indulge in tons of Christmas content, which is ideal seeing as renting or buying Christmas films each year can cost a small fortune.

And of course, it’s not just Christmas movies you can binge, seeing as this deal will last you all the way until March. You can watch critically acclaimed shows, like Landscapers, which only debuted at the start of December.

Inspired by a true story, the show sees beloved actors Olivia Coleman and David Thewlis portraying an ordinary British couple that gets caught up in an extraordinary scandal when two dead bodies are mysteriously found in their back garden.

The movie options are also pretty endless, with action-packed films like Godzilla Vs. Kong and Jurassic World, or instant classics like Knives out; all available for you to watch for three whole months.

NOW cinema and entertainment bundle Enjoy three months of NOW cinema and entertainment content for a significantly reduced rate, giving you access to classic films and binge-worthy boxsets this Christmas. NOW

40% off for three months

£11.98 a month View Deal

This is the perfect deal if you’ve been hankering for some Christmas cheer, and even when Christmas is over and done with, you can still enjoy plenty of content to get you through the darker months of the New Year.

If you’re after even more great discounts and deals over the festive season, make sure to keep checking in with Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be on the hunt for all the best last minute offers in the run-up to Christmas.