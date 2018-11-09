Black Friday Washing Machine Deals: What we expect and discounts live now

Black Friday Washing Machine Deals: Keep it clean this coming Black Friday with a top washing machine deal.

Whether you’re patiently eyeing up a Black Friday bargain or urgently seeking a new washing machine right now, you’ve come to the right place.

Black Friday 2018 takes place on November 23, and we’d expect the deals to start flowing in the weeks leading up to that date. Be sure to check out our comprehensive Black Friday deals page for all the best offers.

Those with a canny sense of time – or with a calendar open in front of them – will appreciate that we’re now firmly in Black Friday season. So what can we expect to see on the washing machine deals front?

Well, last year saw hundreds of pounds off the Hoover DHL, Bosch WAT28371GB, and the AEG ProSense.

There were also big savings to be had on the Hisense WFEA6010, the Beko WTG1041B2W, and the Samsung WW90J5456MA ecobubble, among many others.

Whatever your budget, then, you can be sure there’ll be some strong Black Friday deals on washing machines over the coming weeks.

Waiting for Black Friday sounds like a good idea in theory. But if you’re in the position of needing a new washing machine, it’s generally not practical to wait weeks for a replacement.

For those who need a new washing machine right now, we’ve assembled the following guide. It runs through the top washing machine deals from some of the UK’s biggest online retailers.

We’ve broken down the deals according to retailer and price. We’ll be keeping this page up to date, but if you see a deal that appeals to you, don’t hesitate to click through and buy. They don’t tend to last long.

If you’d like some pointers on what to look out for in your next washing machine, check out our Best Washing Machine guide.

