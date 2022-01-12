Want to read more in 2022? The Kindle is now at its lowest price yet

Here’s a deal for all you bookworms out there – one of the best e-readers on the market has just plummeted in price with a 36% discount.

Save big on the Kindle (2019) with this amazing deal; from £69.99 to just £44.99, there’s never been a better time to set a new reading goal for the year.

Despite being the most basic Kindle model available, this is a cracking piece of tech that is perfect for anyone who is after an easy and streamlined reading experience.

Hit your reading goals this year with this Kindle deal It’s the perfect time to discover your new favourite book, as the Kindle (2019) has just gone on sale with a 36% discount. Amazon

Save £25 with this deal

Now only £44.99 View Deal

With a 6-inch display, the Kindle is thin and lightweight, with our review noting that it’s easy to whip out on a train or bus if you’re looking to squeeze in the last few pages of a chapter during your daily commute.

And you won’t have to worry about keeping anyone awake if you’re looking to read in bed, as the Kindle 2019 comes with a front light that illuminates the E Ink screen.

There are 24 levels of incremental brightness that can be adjusted, so you can set it to suit your surroundings perfectly. The more vivid settings also come in handy for when you’re outside and the bright conditions wash out the display, so you should have no trouble reading, no matter the environment you’re in.

This model is also pretty reliable in terms of battery life, with Amazon claiming that you can go for up to 13 days of using the device on a single charge. We weren’t able to verify this in our review, but we noted that three hours of use with varying levels of low light dropped the battery by only 15%.

Amazon pretty much has a monopoly on the e-book market, so if you’ve been looking to make the switch from paperback to digital then now is the ideal time to do so.

This particular Kindle has never been cheaper, and at this price, it’s significantly more affordable than some of the more high-end Kindle devices on the market. For anyone who loves to read, this offer is a must-buy.