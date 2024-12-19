Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Want to add voice control to your Christmas tree? Smart plugs are now going cheap

Jon Mundy

The prospect of controlling your Christmas tree with your voice should be enough to convince you of the virtues of this cheap smart plug deal.

Amazon is selling the Tapo Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring for just £8.99 right now, which is a 25% saving on the usual price of £11.99.

The Tapo P110 Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring lets you power on and off any device that’s plugged in through it from your smartphone. Amazon Alexa and Google Home compatibility means that you can also use your voice, which is where that whole Christmas tree idea comes from.

As the name suggests, this is the Tapo P110 model that lets you monitor how much energy. your device is consuming using the free Tapo app. If ever you were curious as to just how much that twinkly tree is costing you by being lit up for a month, this is the chance to figure it out.

If the result of that freaks you out, you can use the Tapo app to set a timer for your tree to come on at select times. You can also activate it remotely. What better way to startle your family or housemates than to flick the Christmas tree on and off while you’re sat in the pub? Just an idea.

Our Home Tech Editor David Ludlow put this smart plug through its paces, and gave it the full 5 out of 5 treatment, concluding that it “gets just about everything right”.

“It’s small enough not to block other plugs; it has energy monitoring; Matter support lets it work with almost every smart home system; and it’s exceptionally good value,” he concluded.

We’d say that value point is even more pronounced following Amazon’s price cut. This cheap smart plug is listed as a ‘Limited time deal’ though, so don’t hang about.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

