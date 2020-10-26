You’ve got until October 29 to take advantage of this whopping 20% off code that’ll let you nab Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for just £61.59. Just enter POPUPOCT20 at the checkout.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales can be claimed brand new for this not-to-be-missed discounted price over on eBay. Next-gen games are priced high, with this game’s RRP set at £76.99 – so, grabbing it for over £15 less is a can’t miss opportunity.

Deal: Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for just £61.59 (use code POPUPOCT20)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next chapter in the story of developer Insomniac Games’ take on the famed web-slinger. As you’d guess from the name, the new game puts Miles Morales in focus – an alternate Spider-Man to your regular ol’ Peter Parker who we got to know in the first game.

There are new powers, new enemies and a new environment in the game, and it’ll come out looking all grand and shiny on the new PS5. But, with this version, there’s a juicy additional treat too.

If you want to play a sparkly, remastered version of the original PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man, then grabbing the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition is the only way to play it. You’ll get all the thrills and spills of the first title with a lick of glorious PS5 paint. The edition also comes with all three DLC chapters from the original game to sink your teeth into.

So, that’s the exciting new Spider-Man: Miles Morales experience on PS5 with the only way to play the complete updated Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – which we gave a recommended 4-star review here at Trusted Reviews – all for just £61.59.

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition is an appealing package in its own right but it’s a deal not to pass up with that delightful 20% off. Just remember to enter that all important POPUPOCT20 code when you check out.

