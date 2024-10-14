Want an iPad for Christmas? This Amazon rival is less than a third of the price

There’s no need to splash out on an iPad when Amazon’s latest Fire HD 10 tablet is available for as little as £89.

The 2023 Fire HD 10 has seen a hefty 44% discount on Amazon, reducing the price of the tablet from £159.99 to just £89. That’s a whopping £70.99 off the original price of the tablet.

Bag an Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) for just £89 right now The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) has plummeted to just £89 on Amazon. That’s a huge 44% off the price of this 10.1-inch tablet just one year after launch. Amazon

Was £159.99

£89 View Deal

This particular offer comes with Amazon’s ‘without Ads’ configuration, meaning you won’t need to look at any annoying sponsored screensavers on your tablet’s lock screen when not in use.

It also comes with 32GB of built-in storage, though this is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Is the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) worth buying?

The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) is a well-rounded budget tablet with a 10.1-inch screen, decent performance and enough battery life for most. Pros Robust design

Enough performance for most

Loud dual speakers Cons Very slow charging speeds

No Google apps

Focused on selling Amazon services

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon’s 10.1-inch tablet released in 2023.

The tablet includes a 1080p FHD+ display, a 5MP camera for video calls and the MediaTek MT8186A processor, offering enough power for most users, though not enough RAM for certain games (such as Fortnite).

The Microsoft suite is available through Amazon’s app store, making it a great choice for productivity if you primarily work in these apps. There’s also the Kids+ app, allowing you to create a child-oriented profile with guardrails and restrictions to ensure kids stay safe online.

The tablet has a 13-hour battery life, though the exact number will depend on how you use the tablet. We spent a day reading, hopping on video calls, doing some light gaming, watching a few hours of Prime Video and streaming music, for example, and found the tablet was able to last from 7am to 10pm with 17% battery still in the tank.

“The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a well-rounded budget tablet with a 10.1-inch FHD+ screen, decent performance, a robust design and enough battery life for most”, wrote reviewer Sean Cameron in his 4-star review of the tablet. “The lack of Google apps is a minus, as is Amazon’s insistence on selling its services to you, but overall, this is a solid tablet that will work well for most people”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) review.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for a tablet to keep the kids entertained for less, don’t miss this Amazon Fire 7 Kids deal – now just £59.99.