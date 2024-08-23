Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Want an E Ink tablet? At this price, get the Kindle Scribe

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you’re in the market for an E Ink tablet but aren’t sure which one to get, this Currys deal just made the decision for you.

In 2024, there are a solid amount of great E Ink tablets available from the likes of Amazon, Remarkable and Onyx, and while each have their different merits, it’s the Kindle Scribe right now that can’t be beaten on price.

If you head on over to Currys then you can pick up the Kindle Scribe with a Premium Pen for just £269, a massive £90 saving on what the same bundle would set you back during any other day of the week.

Kindle Scribe price cut

Kindle Scribe price cut

The Kindle Scribe with a Premium Pen bundle has just plummeted over at Currys, letting you nab a great E Ink tablet and e-reader for a bargain price.

  • Currys
  • Save £90
  • Now just £269
View Deal

Having recently used the Kindle Scribe to see how it compared to my current favourite E Ink tablet, the Remarkable 2, there is a lot to love about this device. I will say right off the bat that for professionals, the Remarkable is the better note-taking tablet of the two, but it does come at a significantly higher cost.

If all you’re after is a distraction free tablet that recreates the feeling of writing on paper, and can even offer up several page templates such as storyboards and lined paper, then you’ll get on brilliantly with the Scribe.

I’d even argue that it just manages to beat the Remarkable in that recreation of analogue writing, thanks to a very smooth pen and incredible response times, all of which make the difference.

Of course, note-taking is just one aspect of the Scribe. Because this is a Kindle device, it also works as a full-on e-reader for any books in your Kindle library. This is the real secret weapon that makes the Kindle Scribe a better buy for teachers and students.

While you can’t draw directly on to a book, you can place digital sticky notes and jot down notes/doodles within them. You can also view (but not edit) any of the notebooks you make via the Kindle app on your smartphone or tablet.

At just £269, the Kindle Scribe is now a great deal cheaper than the competition, making it a bargain buy for any students in need of a great 2-in-1 e-reader/note-taking tablet.

You might like…

Pixel 8 is now cheaper than a mid-range phone

Pixel 8 is now cheaper than a mid-range phone

Jessica Gorringe 8 mins ago
Ninja’s Double Stack air fryer has plummeted below £150

Ninja’s Double Stack air fryer has plummeted below £150

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This is the biggest student laptop bargain right now

This is the biggest student laptop bargain right now

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals for August 2024

Best Samsung Galaxy S24 deals for August 2024

Hannah Davies 18 hours ago
Best iPhone 15 deals for August 2024: Huge price cuts

Best iPhone 15 deals for August 2024: Huge price cuts

Jessica Gorringe 20 hours ago
Best iPhone 14 deals for August 2024: Bargain iPhone upgrades

Best iPhone 14 deals for August 2024: Bargain iPhone upgrades

Hannah Davies 20 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words