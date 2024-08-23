Want an E Ink tablet? At this price, get the Kindle Scribe

If you’re in the market for an E Ink tablet but aren’t sure which one to get, this Currys deal just made the decision for you.

In 2024, there are a solid amount of great E Ink tablets available from the likes of Amazon, Remarkable and Onyx, and while each have their different merits, it’s the Kindle Scribe right now that can’t be beaten on price.

If you head on over to Currys then you can pick up the Kindle Scribe with a Premium Pen for just £269, a massive £90 saving on what the same bundle would set you back during any other day of the week.

Having recently used the Kindle Scribe to see how it compared to my current favourite E Ink tablet, the Remarkable 2, there is a lot to love about this device. I will say right off the bat that for professionals, the Remarkable is the better note-taking tablet of the two, but it does come at a significantly higher cost.

If all you’re after is a distraction free tablet that recreates the feeling of writing on paper, and can even offer up several page templates such as storyboards and lined paper, then you’ll get on brilliantly with the Scribe.

I’d even argue that it just manages to beat the Remarkable in that recreation of analogue writing, thanks to a very smooth pen and incredible response times, all of which make the difference.

Of course, note-taking is just one aspect of the Scribe. Because this is a Kindle device, it also works as a full-on e-reader for any books in your Kindle library. This is the real secret weapon that makes the Kindle Scribe a better buy for teachers and students.

While you can’t draw directly on to a book, you can place digital sticky notes and jot down notes/doodles within them. You can also view (but not edit) any of the notebooks you make via the Kindle app on your smartphone or tablet.

At just £269, the Kindle Scribe is now a great deal cheaper than the competition, making it a bargain buy for any students in need of a great 2-in-1 e-reader/note-taking tablet.