Want an affordable GoPro? Get this instead

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Insta360 Go 3 action camera is a big favourite of ours at Trusted Reviews and this deal is a certified GoPro and DJI beater.

Amazon is selling the Insta360 Go 3 for £299 which is 26% off the £404.99 asking price. That’s £105.99 off this device. The product is available for rapid delivery at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members.

The Insta360 Go 3 is one of our favourite and most verstatile GoPro action cam rivals. Snap it up for over £100 off.

This model, which weighs and incredibly light 36 grams and comes with 64GB of storage for your 2.7K footage. There’s also support for microSD and SDHC cards to expand the storage.

The camera pod, which is about the size of a thumb, can be used hands-free thanks to a magnetic necklace that will keep the shooting angle at chest-level. From the pod you’ll get around 45 minutes of shooting.

It also includes an Action Pod holster which has a large display, makes the device more like a traditional GoPro style action cam, and lengthens potential battery life to 170 minutes.

The camera also comes with an easy clip, pivot stand and a lens guard. Beyond the accessories you’ll also benefit from best in class image stabilisation technology.

Our reviewer concluded: “Simply put, the Go 3’s stabilisation is up there with the best I’ve ever seen, and it’s not just locked to when the camera’s stored in the Action Pod either.”

The Insta360 Go 3 on its own
Recommended

A new miniature-bar for action cameras

Pros

  • Now shoots at 2.7K
  • Vastly superior microphones
  • No more overheating
  • The Action Pod is great

Cons

  • Low-light scenes are still too difficult
  • Quite a hefty price bump

Speaking of the review, our own Thomas Deehan gave this model a hugely impressed 4.5 star score from a possible five and slapped a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge on the Insta360 Go 3 for good measure.

He said you should buy if you want the most portable action camera available and concluded: “The Insta360 Go 3 isn’t just a great follow-up to Insta360’s previous thumb-sized action camera, it’s also a great vlogging camera in its own right and one that I think is sure to find an audience amongst entry-level content creators. There’s even a case to be made for it being a solid second device for professionals who need serviceable b-roll for larger projects.”

