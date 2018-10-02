Walmart Black Friday 2018 – Our guide to what to expect

Black Friday 2018 Walmart: As one of America’s and the world’s biggest retailers, you’d better believe that Walmart is shaping up for a big Black Friday.

Walmart operates in 28 countries, and is the world’s largest company by revenue (over $500 billion, if you’re wondering). It’s safe to say that it knows what it’s doing in the world of retail.

That includes a massive US presence come Black Friday. While the cavernous stores will inevitably attract a whole lot of frenetic footfall this Black Friday, the smart shoppers among you might want to hold back and pick up your bargains online.

Walmart routinely releases a multi-page Black Friday ad to outline its upcoming deals, which the company says will drop in “early November”. If history is anything to go buy, you can expect the sale itself to officially begin on Thanksgiving, but one or two online bargains might sneak out early.

Walmart offers free two-day shipping for orders of $35 or more.

Walmart Black Friday 2018 Date

Black Friday 2018 falls on Friday November 23rd. However, you can expect the sales to start on Thanksgiving day, which will be Thursday November 22nd. The sale will then likely carry on through the weekend into Walmart Cyber Monday on Monday 26th November.

What to expect from the Black Friday Walmart sale

If you want to get an idea of the kind of offers you can expect from Walmart this coming Black Friday, your best bet is to look back at Black Friday 2017.

Last year Walmart offered the Sharp 55-inch Class 4K TV for just $298. This was a great price for a decent set.

Elsewhere, there was an interesting deal on the Google Home Mini. Not only was there a knock-down price ($29 down from $49), but Walmart also threw in a $25 coupon to sweeten the deal.

There were big savings of around $100 on PS4 and Xbox One bundles, too, so if you’re in the market for a new console you might want to wait until later November.

Eagle-eyed bargain hunters will always be on the look out for Apple deals come Black Friday, as they’re relatively hard to come by. Walmart offered one of the better Apple offers last year, in the shape of a 5th generation iPad 32GB for $249. That represented an $80 saving.

We’ll be updating this page as soon as the Walmart Black Friday sales details are confirmed, and then listing all of the very best deals.

