Waiting for an Astro Bot price drop? We’ve found one

Jon Mundy

Anyone waiting for a price drop on the splendid PS5 exclusive, Astro Bot, can stop their nervously pacing around. We’ve found one.

ShopTo is always handy for a gaming bargain, but head over to its eBay shopfront and you can save a little extra. Not only is its standard Astro Bot price of £63.85 significantly lower than Sony’s £69.99 RRP, but you can also apply the ‘STAR15’ code at checkout to supply a further 15% discount.

That brings the final price of Astro Bot for PS5 down to just £54.27 for a total saving of £15.72. It’s a total bargain whichever way you look at it.

Note that this code expires on September 19, which is tomorrow, so you’ll need to act quick if you want to take advantage.

Astro Bot is the hottest game of the moment, no doubt. Not only is it an increasingly rare Sony first party exclusive, but it isn’t even a cinematic third person action game or a live service game. It’s actually a first rate 3D platformer worthy of Nintendo’s finest, which is something Sony hasn’t attempted for quite some time.

The game is a direct follow-on from the brilliant Astro’s Playroom game that ships with every PS5 console, and it massively expands on that game’s scope to reflect its stand-alone nature and premium pricing. It’s been pretty much universally raved about by critics and consumers alike.

Astro Bot has also popped up in the fantastic Astro Bot Rescue Mission for Sony’s PSVR virtual reality headset. More recently, Astro Bot appeared as a limited edition PS5 controller to mark the launch of the latest game, complete with beautiful decals that include a set of robotic eyes on the touchpad. It may just be the most charming PS5 accessory we’ve ever seen.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, our suggestion would be to fire up Astro Playroom on your PS5 and play the first level – that’s really all you’ll need – then hotfoot it on over to this deal before it expires.

