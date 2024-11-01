Voxi’s Pixel 9 Pro XL deal makes a mockery of Pro Max iPhones

Voxi is one of the best places to buy a phone outright without committing to a long-term contract and this offer on the new Pixel 9 Pro XL is an absolute belter.

The MVNO run by Vodafone is offering a Pixel 9 Pro XL for just £849.60. That’s almost £150 off the RRP from Google itself.

Pixel 9 Pro XL £150 off with insane data bundles The Pixel 9 Pro XL phone is just £849.60 at Voxi when you sign up for a 30 day rolling data contract. One offer gets you 75GB a month for £12. Voxi

RRP: £1,099

Now £849.60 View Deal

You can choose from three colours – obsidian, hazel and porcelain – for this 128GB version of Google’s flagship Pixel for this year.

If you order the phone before 10pm you’ll get free next working day delivery, so you’ll be rocking this thing on Monday if you order now.

The only slight caveat is the need to sign-up to a data plan for at least one month through Voxi. The upside of that is the data plans are currently on sale and you probably won’t want to leave.

Right now you can get 75GB of data for just £12 a month, and better still you won’t be metered for social media use, music streaming or video streaming for around 20 of the most popular apps.

They include YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, Spotify, Apple Music, and more. And because it’s a rolling 30-day contract, you can cancel it instantly and only pay £12 overall. Then you’re free to do whatever you want with the phone you’ve just save £150 on buying outright.

If you can stretch to a bit more a month, £20 gets you an incredible 300GB of monthly data, again with the unlimited social, music and video perks.

These offers last until November 12 and, although all three colours of the Pixel 9 Pro XL are currently in stock, we don’t expect that to last.

Google proves that it's still the best around when it comes to AI capabilities Pros Redesigned chassis looks way more modern

Holistic, genuinely helpful approach to AI

Amazing photo and video capabilities

All-day battery life Cons Second price hike in two years

Can get hot when gaming

Tensor G4 isn’t much more powerful than the G3

The Pixel 9 Pro XL earned a 4.5-star score from our reviewer Lewis Painter who loved the redesigned, modern chassis, helpful approach to AI, amazing photo and video skills, and all-day battery life.

He concluded: “The Pixel 9 Pro XL is one of the most exciting Pixels in a long time; it not only sports a desperately-needed design refresh, but a boost to the auxiliary camera lenses, all-day battery life and a huge focus on GenAI allows it to stand out from the competition.”