Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Voxi’s Pixel 8 Pro deal has to be seen to be believed

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’ve been keen to upgrade to the premium Pixel 8 Pro but have been waiting for the price to drop then act fast as Voxi has just the offer for you.

You can currently get a Pixel 8 Pro handset for only £669.60 thanks to this offer from Voxi. This is a massive £329.40 saving off the £999 RRP direct from Google’s website. 

Save nearly £330 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro handset

Save nearly £330 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro handset

Get a Pixel 8 Pro handset for just £669.60 on Voxi and save £329.40 off Google’s RRP.

  • Voxi
  • Usually £999
  • Now £669.60
View Deal

In order to nab this Voxi deal you’ll need to order the phone with a minimum £10 SIM. This SIM is flexible and can be cancelled immediately after purchase so you won’t be tied into a Voxi plan and incur any future costs.

Currently Google’s top-end smartphone, the Pixel 8 Pro is packed with exclusive features that aren’t found on other Pixels including a bright Super Actua display, a tough aluminium frame and fingerprint-proof matte backing, and three powerful rear-facing cameras.

Speaking of cameras, it’s no wonder Editor Max Parker hailed the Pixel 8 Pro as “up there with the best camera phones on the market in 2024”. Not only do the cameras manage to capture huge amounts of detail but Max notes there’s also “a bunch of extra camera controls” which don’t make their way down to the Pixel 8.

These extras include manual options such as Night Sight mode for video, shutter speed control and white balance control. 

What sets the Pixel 8 Pro camera experience apart however is the AI skills bundled in. This includes the clever Magic Editor tool which uses AI to replace and edit parts of your image, and Best Take which combines similar group shots into one image where everyone looks their best. 

If you want a smartphone that will last for a long time then you’d be hard pressed to find a better offering than the Pixel 8 Pro as Google promises a whopping seven years of security and OS updates.

Overall we gave the Pixel 8 Pro a high four-star rating, with Max concluding: “Bursting with clever AI-infused software, the promise of software updates for many years to come and a camera and screen that thoroughly impress, the Google Pixel 8 Pro does a fantastic job at offering prospective buyers something a little different.”

You might like…

The Sonos Ray soundbar has finally dropped below £200

The Sonos Ray soundbar has finally dropped below £200

Thomas Deehan 20 mins ago
Pixel 7a for just £320 – why buy anything else?

Pixel 7a for just £320 – why buy anything else?

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Advanced Garmin Fenix 7 is now cheaper than Apple Watch 9

Advanced Garmin Fenix 7 is now cheaper than Apple Watch 9

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
The Galaxy S23 is now more affordable than the Pixel 8a

The Galaxy S23 is now more affordable than the Pixel 8a

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
PS5 controllers have plummeted in price – time to stock up

PS5 controllers have plummeted in price – time to stock up

Chris Smith 2 days ago
PSVR 2 is going cheap after Sony’s State of Play announcement

PSVR 2 is going cheap after Sony’s State of Play announcement

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words