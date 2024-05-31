Voxi’s Pixel 8 Pro deal has to be seen to be believed

If you’ve been keen to upgrade to the premium Pixel 8 Pro but have been waiting for the price to drop then act fast as Voxi has just the offer for you.

You can currently get a Pixel 8 Pro handset for only £669.60 thanks to this offer from Voxi. This is a massive £329.40 saving off the £999 RRP direct from Google’s website.

Usually £999

Now £669.60 View Deal

In order to nab this Voxi deal you’ll need to order the phone with a minimum £10 SIM. This SIM is flexible and can be cancelled immediately after purchase so you won’t be tied into a Voxi plan and incur any future costs.

Currently Google’s top-end smartphone, the Pixel 8 Pro is packed with exclusive features that aren’t found on other Pixels including a bright Super Actua display, a tough aluminium frame and fingerprint-proof matte backing, and three powerful rear-facing cameras.

Speaking of cameras, it’s no wonder Editor Max Parker hailed the Pixel 8 Pro as “up there with the best camera phones on the market in 2024”. Not only do the cameras manage to capture huge amounts of detail but Max notes there’s also “a bunch of extra camera controls” which don’t make their way down to the Pixel 8.

These extras include manual options such as Night Sight mode for video, shutter speed control and white balance control.

What sets the Pixel 8 Pro camera experience apart however is the AI skills bundled in. This includes the clever Magic Editor tool which uses AI to replace and edit parts of your image, and Best Take which combines similar group shots into one image where everyone looks their best.

If you want a smartphone that will last for a long time then you’d be hard pressed to find a better offering than the Pixel 8 Pro as Google promises a whopping seven years of security and OS updates.

Overall we gave the Pixel 8 Pro a high four-star rating, with Max concluding: “Bursting with clever AI-infused software, the promise of software updates for many years to come and a camera and screen that thoroughly impress, the Google Pixel 8 Pro does a fantastic job at offering prospective buyers something a little different.”