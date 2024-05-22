Voxi’s now giving away a free Chromebook with its excellent Pixel 8a deal

Voxi is offering arguably the best deal yet on the Pixel 8a, cutting the price and throwing in a free Chromebook.

The deal gets you the 256GB variant of Google’s new mid-range smartphone for just £417.60, which is already a major saving on the £559 RRP.

Added on top of that, however, is the offer of a free Asus Chromebook – an uber-portable laptop with a flippable 11.6-inch display. You can claim your free Chromebook here.

The Pixel 8a itself is pretty hot stuff right now. We awarded it a strong 4.5-star review just recently, concluding that “the Pixel 8a remains excellent value for someone looking for a device with a great camera, pocketable design and the promise of many years of software updates.”

This was even before deals like this started to arrive, so you can imagine what we think of it now.

Google’s latest phone has a beautifully manageable size, with a fluid 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED display. It also has a couple of features that you don’t always expect from a phone of this price, such as an IP67 rating and Qi wireless charging.

It’s got a great camera for the price, and Google’s promise of seven years of software support is unparalleled. You also get access to all of Google’s recent AI features.

We weren’t too keen on Google hiking the price of the Pixel 8a in some regions (including here in the UK), but even that negative has been wiped away by deals such as this.