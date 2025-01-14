Voxi’s New Year Pixel 9 deal might be the perfect 2025 phone upgrade

The Google Pixel 9 the current flagship from the Android maker and there’s an easy way to get it really cheap.

The mobile virtual network operator Voxi is selling the Pixel 9 for just £511.20 which is down from the £799 asking price for the 2024 handset.

Pixel 9 drops to £511.20 Voxi is offering a massive discount on a new Pixel 9 to go along with its remarkably good-value data plans. Voxi

Was: £799

Now: £511.20 View Deal

This model comes with 128GB of storage and is available in all four colours, which are peony, obsidian, porcelain and winter green.

As well as the discount for the handset itself, when you pay in full, this is a really good time to buy from Voxi because of the New Year sale on data plans. The only slight caveat is that you do need to sign-up to a data plan, for at least one month. The upside of that is the data plans are so good you probably won’t want to leave.

Right now, for just £15 a month you can get 4x data. That’s 140GB (instead of 35GB) on a rolling 30-day contract. That data is likely to go farther because most of the things that chew up gigs are exempt from your allowance – that includes Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

For something a little more basic, for a tenner, you can get 20GB of data for a tenner and with the allowance exempting social media sites. All plans are rolling 30-day contracts and you can cancel any time.

The Pixel 9 is now an AI-centric smartphone running on Android 15. That means you’ll get the best of Google’s ‘Gemini AI’ features before anyone else, as well as 7 years of software updates and security updates.

The 6.3-inch OLED offers a 1080 x 2424 display with upto 1800 nits of HDR brightness, while you’ll get 24 hours or more battery life from the 4,700mAh cell. It’s powered by the latest generation Google Tensor G4 processor with 12GB RAM.

There’s a dual-camera system featuring a 50-megapixel main camera and a 48-megapixel camera with shooting and editing capabilities supercharged by the latest AI enhancements.