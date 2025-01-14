Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Voxi’s New Year Pixel 9 deal might be the perfect 2025 phone upgrade

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Google Pixel 9 the current flagship from the Android maker and there’s an easy way to get it really cheap.

The mobile virtual network operator Voxi is selling the Pixel 9 for just £511.20 which is down from the £799 asking price for the 2024 handset.

Pixel 9 drops to £511.20

Pixel 9 drops to £511.20

Voxi is offering a massive discount on a new Pixel 9 to go along with its remarkably good-value data plans.

  • Voxi
  • Was: £799
  • Now: £511.20
View Deal

This model comes with 128GB of storage and is available in all four colours, which are peony, obsidian, porcelain and winter green.

As well as the discount for the handset itself, when you pay in full, this is a really good time to buy from Voxi because of the New Year sale on data plans. The only slight caveat is that you do need to sign-up to a data plan, for at least one month. The upside of that is the data plans are so good you probably won’t want to leave.

Right now, for just £15 a month you can get 4x data. That’s 140GB (instead of 35GB) on a rolling 30-day contract. That data is likely to go farther because most of the things that chew up gigs are exempt from your allowance – that includes Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

For something a little more basic, for a tenner, you can get 20GB of data for a tenner and with the allowance exempting social media sites. All plans are rolling 30-day contracts and you can cancel any time.

The Pixel 9 is now an AI-centric smartphone running on Android 15. That means you’ll get the best of Google’s ‘Gemini AI’ features before anyone else, as well as 7 years of software updates and security updates.

The 6.3-inch OLED offers a 1080 x 2424 display with upto 1800 nits of HDR brightness, while you’ll get 24 hours or more battery life from the 4,700mAh cell. It’s powered by the latest generation Google Tensor G4 processor with 12GB RAM.

There’s a dual-camera system featuring a 50-megapixel main camera and a 48-megapixel camera with shooting and editing capabilities supercharged by the latest AI enhancements.

You might like…

If there’s a better Apple Watch Ultra deal than this, I’ve yet to see it

If there’s a better Apple Watch Ultra deal than this, I’ve yet to see it

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Upgrade your vlogs with better wireless sound and this top microphone deal

Upgrade your vlogs with better wireless sound and this top microphone deal

Chris Smith 1 day ago
This Lenovo IdeaPad might be the cheap laptop deal you’ve been waiting for

This Lenovo IdeaPad might be the cheap laptop deal you’ve been waiting for

Chris Smith 1 day ago
With this Galaxy Watch 7 deal, I don’t recommend buying anything else

With this Galaxy Watch 7 deal, I don’t recommend buying anything else

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
The small but mighty M2 Mac Mini is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

The small but mighty M2 Mac Mini is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal gets you 100GB data at a bargain price

This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal gets you 100GB data at a bargain price

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access