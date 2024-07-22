Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Voxi’s Honor 200 Lite deal is the last-minute bargain of the summer

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Honor 200 Lite is already a bargain 5G handset, but this Voxi deal knocks another £54 off the asking price.

The Honor 200 Lite 5G is now just £244.80, rather than £298.80. That’s a great saving on a phone that has only just been released.

Honor 200 Lite with an incredible contract is £54 off

Honor 200 Lite with an incredible contract is £54 off

Honor 200 Lite is the newest mid-ranger and you can get it for just £244.98. That’s a saving of £54 when paired with a brilliant data contract from Voxi

The deal is only until the July 25, so act now in order to secure the phone, which has 256GB of storage and comes in the midnight black colour.

The Honor 200 Lite offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, joined by a dual camera with 108-megapixel and 50-megapixel sensors. The camera is designed to boost portrait photography. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM. There’s a 4500mAh battery and that all-important 5G conenctivity for fast data.

The phone, which is purchased in full, must be bought with a data plan from Voxi which is an MVNO run by Vodafone. Right now there are some great plans available, which come with unmetered access to either social, music, video apps or a combination of all of them.

For example, for a limited time, a £10 a month plan currently gets you 45GB of data with unlimited social media usage for 7 apps (Snapchat, Instagram, X, WhatsApp, FaceBook, Messenger and Pinterest).

For an extra £2 a month, you’ll get 75GB a month and unlimited music to go with the unlimited social. That includes Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Deezer, and others. You can see all of the options here.

The great thing about these contracts is they’re 30-day rolling deals and you can simply cancel after one month if you want to. However, Voxi reckons you probably won’t want to, such is thge gambit with these offers on new phones.

