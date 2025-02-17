Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Voxi is now offering triple data at no extra cost on this bargain SIM

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

For anyone tempted to swap to a different network, we’ve just spotted a phenomenal option courtesy of Voxi.

Voxi is already known for offering some of the best SIMs out there for folks who love to browse social media and stream content directly to their phone, but now one of its top SIM packages provides even better value for money than before. 

The company’s 25GB for £12 SIM has just been tripled, instead offering 75GB of data alongside unlimited use of social media, video and music streaming so those apps never take away from your data allowance. All that for just £12 is a bargain.

Voxi 75GB SIM for just £12

Voxi 75GB SIM for just £12

Voxi has just tripled the data of its unlimited social, video and music SIM, getting you a 75GB allowance on a monthly rolling SIM that can be cancelled at any time.

  • Voxi
  • Was 25GB, now 75GB
  • Just £12/month
View Deal

To sweeten the deal even further, this SIM doesn’t lock you into a long-term contract either, instead operating on a 30-day rolling basis. This means that you’re only ever paying for the SIM one month at a time, and if you decide that you want to change again then you can cancel the SIM without issue.

If you don’t want to wait for a physical SIM to arrive and want to make the swap as soon as possible, then you also have the option of going for an eSIM.

As previously mentioned, the big allure of Voxi (and this SIM in particular) is that it lets you use big social apps like Snapchat, Instagram and WhatsApp, alongside streaming apps like Netflix, Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, all without incurring any reduction on the 75GB allowance on your plan.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

If you’ve ever found yourself with no data left at the end of the month due to tons of scrolling and the odd bit of binge-watching, then this is the perfect SIM for you. It’ll save you from having to fork out for additional data and endure any horrific costs that come with it.

It almost goes without saying but the SIM also includes unlimited calls and texts, so you can chat away till your heart’s content.

As an added cherry on top, you’ll have access to Voxi Drop, a rewards system that lets you get freebies, enter prize draws and more, all for being signed up with the network.

At just £12 a month, I don’t think you’ll find a better value SIM right now, especially for those who just can’t live without social media.

You might like…

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE just stepped up to the Pixel 8a in a big way

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE just stepped up to the Pixel 8a in a big way

Thomas Deehan 5 mins ago
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro now destroy Sony and Bose earbuds on price

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro now destroy Sony and Bose earbuds on price

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This Galaxy Watch Ultra alternative is now cheaper than a Fitbit

This Galaxy Watch Ultra alternative is now cheaper than a Fitbit

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
One of our favourite Ring doorbells is at its lowest price for 2025

One of our favourite Ring doorbells is at its lowest price for 2025

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Save £70 on the latest Fire Max 11 tablet with this eye-catching offer

Save £70 on the latest Fire Max 11 tablet with this eye-catching offer

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
If you have an iPhone, you owe it to yourself to get this AirPods Pro 2 deal

If you have an iPhone, you owe it to yourself to get this AirPods Pro 2 deal

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access