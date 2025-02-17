Voxi is now offering triple data at no extra cost on this bargain SIM

For anyone tempted to swap to a different network, we’ve just spotted a phenomenal option courtesy of Voxi.

Voxi is already known for offering some of the best SIMs out there for folks who love to browse social media and stream content directly to their phone, but now one of its top SIM packages provides even better value for money than before.

The company’s 25GB for £12 SIM has just been tripled, instead offering 75GB of data alongside unlimited use of social media, video and music streaming so those apps never take away from your data allowance. All that for just £12 is a bargain.

Voxi 75GB SIM for just £12 Voxi has just tripled the data of its unlimited social, video and music SIM, getting you a 75GB allowance on a monthly rolling SIM that can be cancelled at any time. Voxi

Was 25GB, now 75GB

Just £12/month View Deal

To sweeten the deal even further, this SIM doesn’t lock you into a long-term contract either, instead operating on a 30-day rolling basis. This means that you’re only ever paying for the SIM one month at a time, and if you decide that you want to change again then you can cancel the SIM without issue.

If you don’t want to wait for a physical SIM to arrive and want to make the swap as soon as possible, then you also have the option of going for an eSIM.

As previously mentioned, the big allure of Voxi (and this SIM in particular) is that it lets you use big social apps like Snapchat, Instagram and WhatsApp, alongside streaming apps like Netflix, Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, all without incurring any reduction on the 75GB allowance on your plan.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

If you’ve ever found yourself with no data left at the end of the month due to tons of scrolling and the odd bit of binge-watching, then this is the perfect SIM for you. It’ll save you from having to fork out for additional data and endure any horrific costs that come with it.

It almost goes without saying but the SIM also includes unlimited calls and texts, so you can chat away till your heart’s content.

As an added cherry on top, you’ll have access to Voxi Drop, a rewards system that lets you get freebies, enter prize draws and more, all for being signed up with the network.

At just £12 a month, I don’t think you’ll find a better value SIM right now, especially for those who just can’t live without social media.