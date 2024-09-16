Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Voxi just dropped the ultimate SIM card for students

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Have you recently treated yourself to a shiny new smartphone and now just need a generous but budget-friendly SIM to go with it? Voxi has you covered.

Perfect for students who don’t want to be tied into long-term contracts, all of Voxi’s SIM-only plans come as a rolling 30-day subscription as standard, which can be cancelled at any time. 

Voxi is offering flexible, SIM-only plans for a bargain

Not only that but you can also take 50% off your first month simply by entering the code PAYPAL50 at the checkout.

The cheapest £10 a month deal gets you 45GB of data each month plus unlimited social media access across seven apps, including WhatsApp, Snapchat and Instagram, without eating into your data. 

Or for an extra fiver, upgrading to the £15 a month deal gives you a massive 105GB of data alongside the ‘Unlimited Social and Music’ plan. This plan also offers you unlimited social media access and enables you to stream from certain music apps without eating into your data too, including Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music.

Are you an avid TV streamer? The £20 a month deal comes equipped with 100GB of data plus ‘Unlimited Social, Music and Video’ plan. 

This includes everything from the ‘Unlimited Social and Music’ plan but also throws in unlimited video streaming across some of the most popular apps such as TikTok, YouTube, Netflix and Prime Video at no cost to your data.

Alongside the data allowances, all Voxi plans include unlimited texts and minutes and come equipped with 5G access too, depending on your location.

Once you’ve decided on the plan for you, Voxi will send you a SIM card that comes in three different sizes, so you won’t need to worry about ordering the correct size for your phone.

Opting for a SIM-only plan from Voxi offers you the flexibility to keep your current handset without needing to be tied into a long contract. With so many bundles to choose from, there’s bound to be a SIM plan that suits your needs and budget.

