Voxi just dropped the best Z Flip 6 deal yet

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the latest and greatest flip phone from Samsung, but flagship foldables are still more expensive than many of us want to pay. This deal changes that.

Voxi is offering a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for just £882 to buy upfront, which is a very agreeable saving on the £949 asking price.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen so far on the phone, which has 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, and far outstrips the £100 discount Samsung itself is offering on the phone.

You’re getting the phone in the blue colour too, which is probably the most attractive version of what is admittedly a phone for the fashionistas.

There is a slight caveat to this deal. The phone, which is purchased in full, must be bought with a 30-day rolling data plan (no long commitment) from Voxi which is an MVNO run by Vodafone.

£10 a month plan gets you 20GB of data with unlimited social media usage for 7 apps (Snapchat, Instagram, X, WhatsApp, FaceBook, Messenger and Pinterest).

For an extra £2 a month, you’ll get 25GB a month and unlimited music to go with the unlimited social. That includes Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Deezer, and others.

However, the best deal is clearly the £20 a month option that gets you an incredible 300GB of data a month (an extra 200GB on the usual allowance with unlimited social, unlimited music and unlimited video. That means use of apps like YouTube, Netflix and Prime Video won’t count against your allowance either.

Out final thoughts on Samsung's latest attempt at a clamshell foldable Pros Welcome durability improvements

A well-rounded camera experience

Galaxy AI smarts

Top-end performance Cons Hit-and-miss battery life

3.4-inch cover screen isn’t the most useful around

Still gets hot, despite new vapour chamber

The great thing about these contracts is they’re 30-day rolling deals and you can simply cancel after one month if you want to. However, Voxi reckons you probably won’t want to, such is the gambit with these offers on new phones.

As for the phone itself, it’s more of an evolution than a revolution, but there are still a number of important improvements. Our reviewer gave it a four-star score and concluded: “The Galaxy Z Flip 6 doesn’t change much on the design front, but there are some important changes elsewhere that make this a smart choice for those after a clamshell foldable.”