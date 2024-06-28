Voxi data boost makes it a go-to for cheap mobile deals

Quite often our deal spotters at Trusted Reviews will highlight a great deal on a new phone from the Voxi MVNO, which knocks a substantial amount off the SIM-free price when paired with a no-commitment rolling data contract. Consider this post more of a PSA.

Although users can opt out of the contracts almost immediately, people tend now to because they cost as little as £10 a month and include exemptions for social, music and video.

Now, the MVNO run by Vodafone is further enhancing the proposition by offering 45GB of data per month with its lowest-priced £10 a month contract. Previously, the company had offered just 20GB with the £10 a month deal. Furthermore, the £12 a month deal triples the data on offer up to 75GB, up from 25GB.

Take the below deal for example, which saves you £258 on the new Moto Razr 50 Ultra and gives you 45GB of data for £10.

Voxi gets you £258 off the Moto Razr 50 Ultra With 45GB from just £10 a month and exemptions for your social media, why not take this opportnity to save a wedge on the Moto Razr 50 Ultra? Voxi

Was £999

Now £741.60 View Deal

These contracts include 5G and 4G data, unlimited texts and minutes and, as you move through the price ranges, access to loads of perks that are exempt from your data consumption. The deals are available until August 1 this year, and it’s not clear whether they’ll drop back to the regular rates after that.

From being a simple way to save money on a phone by paying a tenner on top of the discounted rate, it may now be that Voxi is legitimately offering a great reason to stick with the MVNO for the lifecycle of the handset.

Keep your eyes peeled as next week we’re going to be adding some specific offers to the mix to help you get the best from Voxi’s new data plans, be they temporary or more permanent.