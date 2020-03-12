Vodafone’s slashed the Pixel 3a XL down to the Pixel 3a’s price

Pay £22 a month for this 2GB Pixel 3a XL contract, the very same price as the Pixel 3a handset.

Get even more for your money with Vodafone slashing the price on this Pixel 3a XL contract deal, getting you the same tariff for the very same price as its smaller iteration, loaded with 2GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts in the Vodafone Red plan.

Paying a low upfront cost of just £9 and £22 a month, this comes to a total cost of ownership of just £537, making the tariff itself just £2.83 for the allowance itself once subtracting the original RRP of £469 for the handset.

With many smartphone manufacturers opting to make a larger handset to go alongside its flagship, Google is no different, even with its affordable Pixel 3a range. The Pixel 3a XL is larger both quite literally and in a few key specs, including its 3700mAh battery.

The Pixel 3a XL has a stunning 6-inch OLED screen, point four inches larger than the Pixel 3a model, offering a larger screened experience for those partial to watching a bit of Netflix on their commute, or even mobile gaming. Unlike the pricier Pixel 3 range, both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL avoid the dreaded notch debacle, instead offering thin bezels with a slight forehead and chin for its single sensor front-facing camera and stereo system.

As is the case with a lot of more affordable answers to flagships, it does take a few cuts, though mostly cosmetic. Its plastic matte unibody, rather than the cool metal of the Pixel 3, still feels smooth and comfortable to touch and handle. You’ll also find a fingerprint sensor on the back for easy unlocking.

Perhaps the standout feature of Google’s flagship is its camera, which is something the Pixel 3a XL holds onto, much to consumers’ delight – not to mention their bank accounts.

The Pixel 3a XL’s 12.2MP camera takes the same magic loved in the Pixel 3, utilising Google’s software algorithm to produce some exceptional snaps, including the fantastic Night Sight mode for low lighting. The results? Far beyond the expectations of a mid-range handset.

Partnered with a 2GB Red Vodafone plan, this is a great affordable choice for those who want to steer clear of the far pricier flagships on the market right now. Not to mention, with Vodafone you can benefit from free roaming across 48 destinations and VeryMe rewards, all for £22 a month.

