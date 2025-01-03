Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Vodafone's Galaxy S24 deal packs tons of data and a free Chromebook

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to upgrade your phone in the new year, you won’t want to miss this deal on the Samsung Galaxy S24. Not only does this Vodafone deal come with 50GB of data, but the network is also throwing in a Chromebook Go free of charge. 

This Vodafone contract includes the latest Galaxy S24 smartphone, 50GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes for just £25/month and £30 upfront. This contract previously cost £41, meaning you’ll save £252 on the device and up to £576 on this 36-month Airtime Plan. 

Upgrade your smartphone and laptop for the new year with this fantastic Vodafone offer. Sign up to receive the latest Galaxy S24 smartphone, 50GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes for just £25/month and £30 upfront. You’ll also get a free Chromebook Go and several Vodafone Xtra perks with this 36-month contract.

Vodafone has sweetened the deal by inviting customers to claim a free Chromebook Go worth £299 when signing up for this offer. The contract also includes some Vodafone Xtra perks, like 6x Unlimited Data Boosters, Device Care and Unlimited Picture Messages. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy S24 worth buying? 

Recommended

The best small Android phone isn't without its sacrifices

Pros

  • One of a few powerful, small Android phones
  • Pricing makes more sense than the Plus
  • Some clever AI features

Cons

  • The camera should have been overhauled
  • Areas like battery life and charging lack notable upgrades

The Galaxy S24 is the most affordable phone in Samsung’s current flagship line-up, having launched at the beginning of 2024. 

The S24 packs a pocket-sized 6.2-inch display, a capable triple camera led by a 50-megapixel sensor and a 4000 mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by the speedy Exynos 2400 chipset and Samsung has squeezed plenty of exciting GenAI features into its 2024 entry. 

Trusted Reviews Editor Max Parker awarded the Galaxy S24 four out of five stars, praising the phone’s compact size, powerful performance and clever AI features. 

Max recommended the S24 for anyone searching for a small, powerful Android phone. He wrote, “There isn’t much competition when we’re talking smaller Android phones. The Galaxy S24 packs plenty of power and features into a pocketable shell”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy S24 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you frequently find yourself travelling to and from the US, don’t miss O2’s latest iPhone 16 Pro Max deal with 150GB of data and free roaming in 75 destinations

