Vlog it! The DJI Osmo Pocket 4K camera has dropped to under £200

The superbly portable DJI Osmo Pocket can now be picked up for just £194.65 when you use the limited time code PURCHASE15 at the checkout.

Originally going for £329 upon release, the Osmo Pocket has since seen a significant price cut to just £229 in response to its successor, the DJI Pocket 2, hitting the market. With the additional discount available via the code PURCHASE15 however, the Osmo Pocket is now at one of its lowest prices ever – making it a brilliantly affordable option for vloggers wanting to shoot 4K video on the go.

Living up to its name, the DJI Osmo Pocket is one of the most portable 4K cameras you can buy. If you’ve ever been put off the idea of carrying around a hefty camera and a bunch of accessories, then the Osmo Pocket is just the antidote, letting you shoot smooth, high-quality footage in a package that weighs only 112g.

Despite its small stature, the Osmo Pocket isn’t let down by a meagre battery life either, as we were able to get two hours of filming time at 4K 30fps on a single charge. That’s more than enough content to whittle down into a typical vlog.

Outside of its portability and 4K capture, the Osmo Pocket’s greatest allure is the fact that it has a built-in gimbal. Unlike digital stabilisation, which can often result in some off-putting footage in cheaper devices, a proper gimbal can deliver naturally smooth motion, which can be really handy for filming whilst walking, or capturing any fast moving subjects.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Osmo Pocket also makes use of DJI’s Active Track technology, which keeps the camera focused on your face at all times during filming – regardless of where you move the device.

All of these features combine to make a foolproof experience for any budding vlogger. If you feel like 2021 might be the year for you to get your name and your content out there, then this fantastic deal on the DJI Osmo Pocket is not to be missed.

