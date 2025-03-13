Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Virgin Media is giving away free iPads with its latest broadband deal

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Virgin Media’s now got one heck of an incentive to tempt anyone who’s looking to swap to a different broadband provider.

Right now, you can get a free iPad 9 when signing up to Virgin Media’s Mega Volt bundle, giving you an excellent device to keep yourself (or the kids) entertained with tons of apps for streaming, gaming and more.

There’s no telling exactly how long the offer is available for, seemingly until stocks last, so if you want to make use of it then it’s best not to wait around. However, do bear in mind that this offer is available to new customers only.

Get a free iPad with Virgin Media’s Mega Volt bundle

Get a free iPad with Virgin Media’s Mega Volt bundle

Virgin Media’s Mega Volt bundle includes a 4K TV box with over 200 channels including Sky Sports and Sky Cinema, Intelligent Wi-Fi technology and, for a limited time, a free iPad 9.

  • Virgin Media
  • Free iPad while stocks last
View Deal

So, on top of the free iPad 9, what else are you getting with Virgin Media’s Mega Volt Bundle? Quite a lot as it turns out.

Thanks to Virgin Media’s Intelligent Wi-Fi technology, the included Wi-Fi Hub can optimise your internet connection in real time to make sure that everything runs smoothly and without hassle, which is exactly what you want in your downtime.

Where the Mega Volt package really gets interesting through is with the inclusion of Virgin Media’s TV box. Perfect for those to enjoy nothing more than binge-watching both new and classic shows after the working day is done, this TV box can stream in up to 4K and has over 200 channels to boot.

You’ve got tons of great options when it comes to sports, including Sky Sports Football, Golf and F1, just to name a few. The kids meanwhile will be more than happy with Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Boomerang alongside a ton of other child-friend channels. There’s just an incredible amount of choice here so there’s sure to be something to suit everyone.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

If the TV is in use then you also have the ability to stream content on up to five other devices thanks to the Virgin TV Go app, making it easy to catch a bit of entertainment on your phone, or with the iPad 9 that’s thrown in.

As a final cherry on top, Virgin Media customers also get access to O2 priority, which provides pre-sale ticket access to some of the biggest shows in the UK, as well as weekly rewards such as a free snack from Greggs. What’s not to love about that?

For all that you’re getting with Virgin Media’s Mega Volt bundle, the whole thing practically pays for itself, which is why it’s well worth jumping on while you can make the most of it.

You might like…

Forget the M4 model – see how cheap the MacBook Air M3 is right now

Forget the M4 model – see how cheap the MacBook Air M3 is right now

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
When these Sony headphones are on offer, the competition doesn’t stand a chance

When these Sony headphones are on offer, the competition doesn’t stand a chance

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
The best Garmin watch for smaller wrists now has a miniature price tag

The best Garmin watch for smaller wrists now has a miniature price tag

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
This incredible PS5 bundle gets you Assassin’s Creed Shadows for free

This incredible PS5 bundle gets you Assassin’s Creed Shadows for free

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
The AirPods Pro 2 are finally back on offer at EE

The AirPods Pro 2 are finally back on offer at EE

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
I never thought I’d see a 40-inch Roku TV this cheap

I never thought I’d see a 40-inch Roku TV this cheap

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access