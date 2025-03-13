Virgin Media is giving away free iPads with its latest broadband deal

Virgin Media’s now got one heck of an incentive to tempt anyone who’s looking to swap to a different broadband provider.

Right now, you can get a free iPad 9 when signing up to Virgin Media’s Mega Volt bundle, giving you an excellent device to keep yourself (or the kids) entertained with tons of apps for streaming, gaming and more.

There’s no telling exactly how long the offer is available for, seemingly until stocks last, so if you want to make use of it then it’s best not to wait around. However, do bear in mind that this offer is available to new customers only.

Get a free iPad with Virgin Media’s Mega Volt bundle Virgin Media’s Mega Volt bundle includes a 4K TV box with over 200 channels including Sky Sports and Sky Cinema, Intelligent Wi-Fi technology and, for a limited time, a free iPad 9. Virgin Media

Free iPad while stocks last View Deal

So, on top of the free iPad 9, what else are you getting with Virgin Media’s Mega Volt Bundle? Quite a lot as it turns out.

Thanks to Virgin Media’s Intelligent Wi-Fi technology, the included Wi-Fi Hub can optimise your internet connection in real time to make sure that everything runs smoothly and without hassle, which is exactly what you want in your downtime.

Where the Mega Volt package really gets interesting through is with the inclusion of Virgin Media’s TV box. Perfect for those to enjoy nothing more than binge-watching both new and classic shows after the working day is done, this TV box can stream in up to 4K and has over 200 channels to boot.

You’ve got tons of great options when it comes to sports, including Sky Sports Football, Golf and F1, just to name a few. The kids meanwhile will be more than happy with Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Boomerang alongside a ton of other child-friend channels. There’s just an incredible amount of choice here so there’s sure to be something to suit everyone.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

If the TV is in use then you also have the ability to stream content on up to five other devices thanks to the Virgin TV Go app, making it easy to catch a bit of entertainment on your phone, or with the iPad 9 that’s thrown in.

As a final cherry on top, Virgin Media customers also get access to O2 priority, which provides pre-sale ticket access to some of the biggest shows in the UK, as well as weekly rewards such as a free snack from Greggs. What’s not to love about that?

For all that you’re getting with Virgin Media’s Mega Volt bundle, the whole thing practically pays for itself, which is why it’s well worth jumping on while you can make the most of it.