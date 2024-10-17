Very’s Garmin deal is perfect for runners with small wrists

Very is running a great deal on the Garmin Venu 2S, which could be the perfect GPS smartwatch for runners with dainty wrists.

The UK retailer is selling the Garmin Venu 2S for £209 right now, which is a saving of £140 on the previous price of £349. You can specify the watch in Silver or Slate.

We reviewed the Garmin Venu 2S at launch and absolutely loved it, handing out a strong 4.5 out of 5 score. “The Garmin Venu 2S showcases the best of what Garmin has to offer, but in a miniature build that sits pleasantly around your wrist without ever being distracting,” we concluded.

The headline feature is its svelte design – this is not your hardcore runner friend’s bulky Garmin – but it’s not lacking for premium features either. Offline Spotify support is most welcome, while Garmin’s signature fast GPS tracking is present and accounted for.

You can expect up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge, which is way better than any full blown smartwatch you could mention. Meanwhile, Fitness Age and Health Snapshot modes gives some valuable insights into your wellbeing.

“It’s a great example of the reason that Garmin rightly earns its reputation as one of the best manufacturers of fitness-tracking tech,” our reviewer said.

It’s true that this isn’t the newest watch on the roster, but then Garmin wearables don’t age like regular smartwatches. These things are built to last, with strong feature sets and smooth, efficient performance that isn’t likely to clog up within a couple of years.

Again, this isn’t the fitness wearable to poach away users of more hardcore models like the Garmin Fenix range, but it is the ideal choice for those who are serious about their running but also want a watch they can wear on a night out.