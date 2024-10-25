Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Very’s dropped the ultimate PS5 bundle for Black Ops 6’s release

Chris Smith

It’s that time of year where long time Call of Duty fans crack open their wallets to eagerly grab the annual update.

With Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Black Ops out today, some might take the opportunity to finally upgrade their console to the next generation PS5… or decide they’ve had enough of life on Xbox.

If you’re one of those folks, Very has an excellent deal on a PS5 bundle with Call of Duty Black Ops 6. You can get both for £474 which is a £55 saving on the price of buying both separately from Very.

Very is offering a new PS5 Slim disc edition and Call of Duty Black Ops 6 for £474, meaning you’re getting the game for next to nowt.

This is the new PS5 Slim edition, which comes with the disc drive option and 1TB of storage as standard. The RRP for that console is £479.99 and the RRP for Black Ops 6 is £69.99. With this deal, you’re essentially getting the disc edition of the new Call of Duty game for a fiver by buying the PS5.

This title re-enlists the classic Black Ops franchise for the sixth installment. You can expect some purely cinematic first-person-shooter action with a gripping narrative.

“While the Gulf War commands the global spotlight, a shadowy clandestine force has infiltrated the highest levels of the CIA, branding anyone who resists as traitors. Exiled from their agency and country that once hailed them as heroes, Black Ops veteran Frank Woods and his team find themselves hunted by the military machine that created them,” the game’s synopsis reads.

There’s also a big focus on multiplayer action with 16 new maps available at launch, including 12 core 6vs6 maps and 4 strike maps that can also be played 2vs2.

