Very’s dropped an unmissable PS5 deal in time for Christmas

Very is running a great deal on a PS5 bundle, which could be the perfect offer for Christmas.

The deal gets you the new PS5 Slim disc model with the new Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game, all for just £499. That’s a saving of £35 on the usual price of £534.

Given how fresh both elements of this deal are, it’s a bit of a bargain.

Save £35 on the PS5 Slim with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Very is offering this PS5 bundle with the new Slim disc model and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at a £35 discount. Very

Save £35

Noe £499 View Deal

The PS5 Slim adds a new streamlined design to Sony’s already-brilliant console. It’s 30% smaller and 18% lighter than the original model.

It also comes with a larger 1TB SSD, compared with the awkward 825GB storage that Sony offered with the original PS5.

The PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc drive typically costs £479.99, so adding £20 for a classy new game on top of that is pretty good going.

As for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, it’s an epic tie-in with James Cameron’s Avatar series of films. The game is a first person shooter set in a classic Ubisoft open world from the developer behind Ground Control, Far Cry 3 and The Division.

It features an original standalone story that’s partially tied to the films, casting you as a Na’vi orphan fighting against the Resources Development Administration (RDA) who are plundering the planet of its natural resources.

This is very much a single-player adventure, but there is the facility to play through the campaign in 2-player co-op here.