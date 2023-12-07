Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Very’s dropped an unmissable PS5 deal in time for Christmas

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Very is running a great deal on a PS5 bundle, which could be the perfect offer for Christmas.

The deal gets you the new PS5 Slim disc model with the new Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game, all for just £499. That’s a saving of £35 on the usual price of £534.

Given how fresh both elements of this deal are, it’s a bit of a bargain.

Save £35 on the PS5 Slim with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Save £35 on the PS5 Slim with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Very is offering this PS5 bundle with the new Slim disc model and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at a £35 discount.

  • Very
  • Save £35
  • Noe £499
View Deal

The PS5 Slim adds a new streamlined design to Sony’s already-brilliant console. It’s 30% smaller and 18% lighter than the original model.

It also comes with a larger 1TB SSD, compared with the awkward 825GB storage that Sony offered with the original PS5.

The PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc drive typically costs £479.99, so adding £20 for a classy new game on top of that is pretty good going.

As for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, it’s an epic tie-in with James Cameron’s Avatar series of films. The game is a first person shooter set in a classic Ubisoft open world from the developer behind Ground Control, Far Cry 3 and The Division.

It features an original standalone story that’s partially tied to the films, casting you as a Na’vi orphan fighting against the Resources Development Administration (RDA) who are plundering the planet of its natural resources.

This is very much a single-player adventure, but there is the facility to play through the campaign in 2-player co-op here.

You might like…

These 5-star Sony headphones still have their Black Friday price tag

These 5-star Sony headphones still have their Black Friday price tag

Jon Mundy 59 mins ago
The Dead Space remake just hit its lowest price yet

The Dead Space remake just hit its lowest price yet

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This Galaxy S23 deal destroys the iPhone 15

This Galaxy S23 deal destroys the iPhone 15

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Trusted Reviews’ Tech Gift Guide: The perfect tech-buys this Christmas

Trusted Reviews’ Tech Gift Guide: The perfect tech-buys this Christmas

Thomas Deehan 20 hours ago
Forget the Steam Deck, the Asus ROG Ally is cheaper than ever

Forget the Steam Deck, the Asus ROG Ally is cheaper than ever

Ryan Jones 23 hours ago
Z Flip 5 is back to being a cheap foldable phone

Z Flip 5 is back to being a cheap foldable phone

Thomas Deehan 24 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words