:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Vax’s convenient handheld carpet cleaner is down to a bargain price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Take care of muddy footprints and general spills with this powerful Vax handheld carpet cleaner.

Get the Vax SpotWash Home Pet Design carpet cleaner for just £129 from AO and save a massive £70 off its usual RRP. AO members can also benefit from an additional £7 off the device too.

Take £70 off Vax’s convenient handheld carpet cleaner

Take £70 off Vax’s convenient handheld carpet cleaner

The Vax SpotWash Home Pet Design (CDSW-MPXA) is currently just £129 on AO, which is a solid £70 off its usual price. Not only that but AO members can even benefit from an additional saving too.

  • AO.com
  • Was £199
  • Now £129
View Deal

The Vax SpotWash Home Pet Design is designed to effectively remove stains from soft surfaces such as carpets and upholster, while killing over 99% of bacteria in the process. Its 1.1-litre tank is large enough to ensure various spots, stains and messes can be tackled before needing a refill, while dirty water is collected in the device’s 0.72-litre tank. 

With a 5.5m long cord and a portable, lightweight design, the Vax SpotWash Home Pet Design can be carted around your home and even out to your car with minimal hassle.

Vax includes numerous tools with the SpotWash Pet Design including the SpinScrub Hand Tool with automatic rotating bristles to help agitate and scrub dirt out from surfaces and a tool that allows you to deep clean while avoiding cross contamination, coined as the Messy Tool.

All included tools contain antimicrobial protection which helps prevent the growth of bacteria and keep all attachments hygienic. 

For those trickier, ground-in stains, use the included Pet Stains and Odour Neutralising solution which helps break up dirt easily. Plus, as its name suggests, it helps remove odours for a fresher smelling home. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we have reviewed the similar just slightly larger Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design which we awarded a perfect five-star rating. In fact, we hailed the device as “extremely powerful and versatile”. With this in mind, we’d expect the Vax SpotWash Home Pet Design to work just as well. 

Ensure your carpets and upholstery are gleaming without needing too much elbow grease, thanks to the Vax SpotWash Home Pet Design.

You might like…

At 41% off, the Spring Sale isn’t over for the Beats Studio Buds Plus

At 41% off, the Spring Sale isn’t over for the Beats Studio Buds Plus

Hannah Davies 12 mins ago
This Android tablet that’s perfect for everyday use is now at its lowest ever price

This Android tablet that’s perfect for everyday use is now at its lowest ever price

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is still 22% cheaper for a limited time only

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is still 22% cheaper for a limited time only

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
There’s just hours left to get an Amazon Fire Stick for under $20

There’s just hours left to get an Amazon Fire Stick for under $20

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
The Spring Sale might be over but the Pixel Watch 3 is still cheaper than ever on Amazon

The Spring Sale might be over but the Pixel Watch 3 is still cheaper than ever on Amazon

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
It’s your last chance to use this code and take £100 off the Samsung Galaxy S25

It’s your last chance to use this code and take £100 off the Samsung Galaxy S25

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access