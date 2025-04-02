Vax’s convenient handheld carpet cleaner is down to a bargain price

Take care of muddy footprints and general spills with this powerful Vax handheld carpet cleaner.

Get the Vax SpotWash Home Pet Design carpet cleaner for just £129 from AO and save a massive £70 off its usual RRP. AO members can also benefit from an additional £7 off the device too.

Take £70 off Vax’s convenient handheld carpet cleaner The Vax SpotWash Home Pet Design (CDSW-MPXA) is currently just £129 on AO, which is a solid £70 off its usual price. Not only that but AO members can even benefit from an additional saving too. AO.com

Was £199

Now £129 View Deal

The Vax SpotWash Home Pet Design is designed to effectively remove stains from soft surfaces such as carpets and upholster, while killing over 99% of bacteria in the process. Its 1.1-litre tank is large enough to ensure various spots, stains and messes can be tackled before needing a refill, while dirty water is collected in the device’s 0.72-litre tank.

With a 5.5m long cord and a portable, lightweight design, the Vax SpotWash Home Pet Design can be carted around your home and even out to your car with minimal hassle.

Vax includes numerous tools with the SpotWash Pet Design including the SpinScrub Hand Tool with automatic rotating bristles to help agitate and scrub dirt out from surfaces and a tool that allows you to deep clean while avoiding cross contamination, coined as the Messy Tool.

All included tools contain antimicrobial protection which helps prevent the growth of bacteria and keep all attachments hygienic.

For those trickier, ground-in stains, use the included Pet Stains and Odour Neutralising solution which helps break up dirt easily. Plus, as its name suggests, it helps remove odours for a fresher smelling home.

While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we have reviewed the similar just slightly larger Vax SpotWash Max Pet-Design which we awarded a perfect five-star rating. In fact, we hailed the device as “extremely powerful and versatile”. With this in mind, we’d expect the Vax SpotWash Home Pet Design to work just as well.

Ensure your carpets and upholstery are gleaming without needing too much elbow grease, thanks to the Vax SpotWash Home Pet Design.