:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save a massive 36% on this powerful Vax carpet cleaner

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Whether your home is mostly made up of carpets, or you want an easy way to refresh soft furnishings, you need to see this Vax carpet cleaner.

Save 36% and get the Vax Rapid Power Refresh Carpet Cleaner for just £128.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon. That’s a saving of over £70.

This Vax Carpet Cleaner is down to a bargain price on Amazon

This Vax Carpet Cleaner is down to a bargain price on Amazon

Save 36% and get the mighty Vax Rapid Power Refresh Carpet Cleaner for just £128.99 in this limited time deal on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £199.99
  • Now £128.99
View Deal

The Vax Rapid Power Refresh is a mighty yet versatile appliance that not only deep cleans carpets but can also be transformed into a handheld model to easily deal with soft furnishing and even car interiors.

Its extra large tank capacity not only allows you to clean for longer before needing a refill, but it is also fitted with a clever auto-mix solution, which provides the correct mix of solution and water for the best possible cleaning results.

You can select between two cleaning modes simply by using the on-device dial: Deep Clean which engages the main floor head’s spin scrub brushes to lift and remove dirt from deep within your carpet pile, and Wash Mode which quickly lifts away dirt to refresh carpets. The latter also promises to leave carpets dry in less than an hour too.

There’s also a useful Rinse mode which removes any leftover shampoo residue and water that’s left behind after washing, to ensure your carpets don’t become over-saturated.

With the stretch hose and wash tool, you can also effectively clean across soft furnishings, upholstery and even car interiors.

All tools are embedded with an antimicrobial treatment which prevents the growth of odour causing bacteria too.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

Although we haven’t reviewed the Vax Rapid Power Refresh, we have reviewed countless Vax carpet cleaners and are rarely left disappointed with their power and efficiency. Otherwise, the Rapid Power Refresh boasts a 4.6-star rating, based on over 5670 customer reviews on Amazon.

Customers report that the carpet cleaner is easy to use and effective, although it can be difficult to use in small spaces.

You might like…

Samsung’s pocket-sized 4TB portable SSD is down to a bargain price

Samsung’s pocket-sized 4TB portable SSD is down to a bargain price

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
The new iPhone 16 has hit its lowest price yet on Amazon

The new iPhone 16 has hit its lowest price yet on Amazon

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
This mighty Shark vacuum has 26% off – but you’ll need to act fast

This mighty Shark vacuum has 26% off – but you’ll need to act fast

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Best SIM-only Deals April 2025: Affordable plans that offer flexibility and value

Best SIM-only Deals April 2025: Affordable plans that offer flexibility and value

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
At 41% off, the Spring Sale isn’t over for the Beats Studio Buds Plus

At 41% off, the Spring Sale isn’t over for the Beats Studio Buds Plus

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Vax’s convenient handheld carpet cleaner is down to a bargain price

Vax’s convenient handheld carpet cleaner is down to a bargain price

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access