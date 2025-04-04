Save a massive 36% on this powerful Vax carpet cleaner

Whether your home is mostly made up of carpets, or you want an easy way to refresh soft furnishings, you need to see this Vax carpet cleaner.

Save 36% and get the Vax Rapid Power Refresh Carpet Cleaner for just £128.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon. That’s a saving of over £70.

The Vax Rapid Power Refresh is a mighty yet versatile appliance that not only deep cleans carpets but can also be transformed into a handheld model to easily deal with soft furnishing and even car interiors.

Its extra large tank capacity not only allows you to clean for longer before needing a refill, but it is also fitted with a clever auto-mix solution, which provides the correct mix of solution and water for the best possible cleaning results.

You can select between two cleaning modes simply by using the on-device dial: Deep Clean which engages the main floor head’s spin scrub brushes to lift and remove dirt from deep within your carpet pile, and Wash Mode which quickly lifts away dirt to refresh carpets. The latter also promises to leave carpets dry in less than an hour too.

There’s also a useful Rinse mode which removes any leftover shampoo residue and water that’s left behind after washing, to ensure your carpets don’t become over-saturated.

With the stretch hose and wash tool, you can also effectively clean across soft furnishings, upholstery and even car interiors.

All tools are embedded with an antimicrobial treatment which prevents the growth of odour causing bacteria too.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Vax Rapid Power Refresh, we have reviewed countless Vax carpet cleaners and are rarely left disappointed with their power and efficiency. Otherwise, the Rapid Power Refresh boasts a 4.6-star rating, based on over 5670 customer reviews on Amazon.

Customers report that the carpet cleaner is easy to use and effective, although it can be difficult to use in small spaces.