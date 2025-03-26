:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

One of our favourite mid-range cordless pet vacuums is now even cheaper

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Hailed by us as the best mid-range vacuum for pet hair, the Vax HomePro Pet-Design is currently even more of a bargain on Amazon. 

Nab the Vax HomePro Pet-Design for just £197.50 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale, which is not only over a massive £100 off its usual price but this is also the lowest we’ve seen the cordless vacuum reach on Amazon too.

Anyone with pets will know that some vacuums can struggle when dealing with fur, as hair can either remain untouched on the floor or end up tangled within the floor head. Fortunately, the Vax HomePro Pet-Design has rectified this. 

With Vax’s Hairwrap Resist technology, long, short and pet hair alike is prevented from wrapping around the brush roll and causing tangles. We found this technology worked brilliantly, with both human hair and pet hair that we combed into our test carpet collected easily without wrapping. 

Also included with this bundle are additional pet-specific tools, including a motorised pet tool and a pet hair remover, alongside an attachment for the stairs and a crevice wand to help you reach those difficult nooks and crannies. 

The Vax HomePro vacuum itself is lightweight and easy to use, especially thanks to its hinged wand. Coined Flexiclean, the HomePro can easily fold while it’s in use, to help you reach under low-lying furniture.

If you or anyone in your household struggles with allergies then you’ll be pleased to know the Vax HomePro Pet-Design boasts a two-stage filtration system which captures and traps up to 99.9% of dust and allergens too. Once it’s time to empty the on-device bin, simply eject the collected dirt in one motion which helps to prevent dust from going everywhere.

Overall we gave the Vax HomePro Pet-Design a 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding “an excellent cleaner on hard floors and carpets alike, this vacuum cleaner is keenly priced and has some clever features.”

While it may lack some of the smarts of pricier models, the Vax HomePro Pet-Design is a brilliant, competitively priced cordless vacuum that takes difficult jobs like picking up hair in its stride.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

