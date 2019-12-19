Vault Hunters unite! Borderlands 3’s price has dropped to under £20

In what could be the best gaming deal we’ve seen all month, Borderlands 3’s price has finally hit the sweet spot – going for just £19.99 over at GAME.

Having only been released just over three months ago, it’s surprising to see Borderlands 3 go for such an affordable price so soon. With that in mind, this is the kind of deal that’s likely to be gone before you know it, so if you fancy some chaotic multiplayer fun this Christmas, now’s the time to buy.

Borderlands 3 Price Drop Borderlands 3 (PS4) With over 60 hours of chaotic action, Borderlands 3 is an absolute steal at just £19.99. Be sure to grab your copy while stocks last and become the best Vault Hunter out there. Borderlands 3 (Xbox One) With over 60 hours of chaotic action, Borderlands 3 is an absolute steal at just £19.99. Be sure to grab your copy while stocks last and become the best Vault Hunter out there.

Prior to this amazing offer, you could snag Borderlands 3 for just shy of the £30 mark (as opposed to its £44.99 RRP), but being able to pick up the game for less than half of its original price is a no brainer.

If you’re familiar with any of the previous Borderlands games then there won’t be a lot of surprises here. Yes, Borderlands 3 does feel like more of what we’ve seen before, but that also happens to be some of the most entertaining action we’ve seen in a modern shooter series.

Blending RPG mechanics with bombastic weapons and even louder humour, Borderlands 3 estranges itself from the likes of Call of Duty and is a solid game of choice if you’ve got friends over this Christmas.

Receiving a high 8/10 score, we concluded: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Borderlands 3 is as safe as sequels come. It’s gunplay has hardly changed at all and the humour remains as polarizing as ever, but the package in its entirety works. It’s fast, satisfying and constantly addictive as you hoover up new guns and grow your selection of badass vault hunters.”

With over 60 hours of content to dive into, Borderlands 3 is an absolute steal at only £19.99 – just be sure to grab your copy while it’s still in stock.

