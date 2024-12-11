Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Valve just found a way to slash its Steam Deck pricing

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The company just opened up a certified refurbishment programme for its beloved Steam Deck handheld gaming PC range, slashing the pricing dramatically.

The PC gaming giant is now offering up certified refurbished Steam Deck units in the UK as well as the US, the EU, and Canada.

There’s a bit of a snag here, at least for UK customers in the here and now. There are no refurbished Steam Deck units in stock at present. Otherwise, you’d bet your bottom dollar this news piece would be one of our hot deal recommendations.

When they are back in stock, you’ll be able to grab yourself a classic Steam Deck 64GB (which Steam no longer sells as new) at Valve’s new pricing for just £249. The 256GB model, which typically sells for £349 brand new, will cost just £279 here. That’s a saving of £70.

Of course, most people will want to grab one of the latest and greatest Steam Deck OLED units, and they’re also being offered as part of Steam’s certified refurbishment programme.

Steam Deck OLED 512GB units will sell for just £389 rather than the usual £479, while the 1TB model will sell for £459 instead of £569. That’s a chunky £90 saving for both.

Needless to say, the fact that these refurbished units are being resold from the source (nerdy gaming pun unintended) makes them a whole lot more appealing than buying second hand on eBay. Every certified refurbished Steam Deck will be retested to the same standard as brand new models.

They’ll be put through a rigorous 100-stage test at a Valve facility, covering everything from the controller inputs to the screen and internals. Valve will also test that the battery is in good working order, and will naturally reset the device to factory condition.

Get Updates Straight to Your Whatsapp

Get Updates Straight to Your Whatsapp

Join our Whatsapp Channel for up-to-date news, reviews and deals straight to your phone

Join Now

“All refurbished units meet or even exceed the performance standards of new retail units,” claims Valve. “Although they may have minor cosmetic blemishes, they provide a reliable, high-quality gaming experience at a lower cost.”

Valve will also offer you the same one year warranty as a brand new Steam Deck, and will bundle full tested refurbished power supply into the box, as well as the usual carrying case and Quick Start guide.

Needless to say, we’ll be keeping an eye on this one for new stock as and when it arrives.

You might like…

The best EA Sports American football game in years is now half price

The best EA Sports American football game in years is now half price

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Amazon’s latest pair of Echo Buds are 65% cheaper in time for Christmas

Amazon’s latest pair of Echo Buds are 65% cheaper in time for Christmas

Hannah Davies 21 hours ago
The iPhone SE 4 could have a better camera than we thought

The iPhone SE 4 could have a better camera than we thought

Jon Mundy 21 hours ago
Get set for a healthy New Year with this fitness tracker deal

Get set for a healthy New Year with this fitness tracker deal

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
We can’t believe how cheap the Pixel 8 is on Giffgaff

We can’t believe how cheap the Pixel 8 is on Giffgaff

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
The most metal phone on the market is going cheap

The most metal phone on the market is going cheap

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access