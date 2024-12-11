Valve just found a way to slash its Steam Deck pricing

The company just opened up a certified refurbishment programme for its beloved Steam Deck handheld gaming PC range, slashing the pricing dramatically.

The PC gaming giant is now offering up certified refurbished Steam Deck units in the UK as well as the US, the EU, and Canada.

There’s a bit of a snag here, at least for UK customers in the here and now. There are no refurbished Steam Deck units in stock at present. Otherwise, you’d bet your bottom dollar this news piece would be one of our hot deal recommendations.

When they are back in stock, you’ll be able to grab yourself a classic Steam Deck 64GB (which Steam no longer sells as new) at Valve’s new pricing for just £249. The 256GB model, which typically sells for £349 brand new, will cost just £279 here. That’s a saving of £70.

Of course, most people will want to grab one of the latest and greatest Steam Deck OLED units, and they’re also being offered as part of Steam’s certified refurbishment programme.

Steam Deck OLED 512GB units will sell for just £389 rather than the usual £479, while the 1TB model will sell for £459 instead of £569. That’s a chunky £90 saving for both.

Needless to say, the fact that these refurbished units are being resold from the source (nerdy gaming pun unintended) makes them a whole lot more appealing than buying second hand on eBay. Every certified refurbished Steam Deck will be retested to the same standard as brand new models.

They’ll be put through a rigorous 100-stage test at a Valve facility, covering everything from the controller inputs to the screen and internals. Valve will also test that the battery is in good working order, and will naturally reset the device to factory condition.

Get Updates Straight to Your Whatsapp Join our Whatsapp Channel for up-to-date news, reviews and deals straight to your phone Join Now

“All refurbished units meet or even exceed the performance standards of new retail units,” claims Valve. “Although they may have minor cosmetic blemishes, they provide a reliable, high-quality gaming experience at a lower cost.”

Valve will also offer you the same one year warranty as a brand new Steam Deck, and will bundle full tested refurbished power supply into the box, as well as the usual carrying case and Quick Start guide.

Needless to say, we’ll be keeping an eye on this one for new stock as and when it arrives.