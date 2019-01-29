Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas UK – The best presents for him and for her

We’ve hand-picked the best Valentine’s Day gifts for both him and for her, and for a range of budgets. So whether you’re just after a little token of appreciation or a big romantic gesture, we’ve got you covered.

Valentine’s Day is always a tricky one to shop around. Whether you’re buying a Valentine’s Day present day while in a new relationship or you’re shopping for a gift for your husband or wife for the umpteenth time, it never gets any easier.

Here to help, we’ve picked out some sure-fire winners that are bound to impress your other half across a range of budgets. And while we’ve broken these down into gifts for him and for her sections, most of these gifts are really universal. This writer would be ecstatic with a HP Sprocket for Valentine’s Day for example (hint, hint)…

So without further ado, here are our top picks.

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him

1) Herb Your Enthusiasm Gift Seed Kit

A quirky Valentine’s Day present that work just as well as a first ever Valentine’s Day present for your boyfriend, or as a gift for your husband. Everyone can appreciate a good Larry David-inspired pun and this will appeal both to your other half’s culinary ambitions and their green fingers (these are really easy to grow).

Plus, you both have some lovely cooking herbs at the end of it. There’s everything you need to get started, from pots to compost. You can also argue that there are parallels between these growing herbs and your growing relationship, too… (awwww).

2) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The best Kindle Paperwhite yet, getting a rare 10/10 in our review. Unsurprisingly then, we said the Kindle Paperwhite is “the perfect package of all the best Kindle features for a great price. You won’t be disappointed.”

If the man in your life is an avid reader, they’re bound to love having an entire library in the palms of their hands. This newest model is water-resistant now, too, so they can bring it along for that poolside holiday you’re trying to convince them to take you on.

3) Beyerdynamic Byron BT

If you’ve noticed your boyfriend or husband is in need of a headphones upgrade, these Beyerdynamic Byron BT headphones won’t break the bank and will go down a treat. We gave them an 8/10 review, praising their design and price. As these headphones are Bluetooth, you don’t have to worry about annoying wires, and the 7.5 hour battery life is very respectable.

4) Ember Ceramic Mug

If a hot drink going cold is your other half’s greatest nightmare, then this is the perfect Valentine’s Day present. Enter the Ember Ceramic Mug, a temperature controlling mug sent from the future. This mug works with a companion app over Bluetooth and lets you program in the perfect drinking temperature for your beverage, ensuring it stays at the perfect temperature even after you’ve forgotten to drink it. No more returning to cold, wasted drinks.

Little wonder we gave this marvel mug an 8/10 review, stating: “Impressive temperature control and long-enough battery life certainly impress and give a consistency that neither a traditional mug nor a thermal cup can match.”

5) Sonos Beam

If you’re looking for a “money is no option” big ticket Valentine’s Day gift guaranteed to win him over, we think the Sonos Beam is going to “win” Valentine’s Day gift (and trust us, it is a competition).

This soundbar wonder is not only a serious upgrade for your home cinema experience, delivering impressive audio fidelity that will do your movies justice, but it also packs in some Amazon Alexa smarts, too. That means you can use it just like any of Amazon’s Echo devices to ask questions, order products or control your other smart home devices, and that’s just scratching the surface. Top that off with Sonos’ trademark multiroom music capabilities and you’re onto a winner.

Valentine's Day Gifts for Him Sonos Beam Compact Smart Soundbar with Amazon Alexa voice control For the audiophile in your life, the best present you could possibly get them (within a fair margin of error) is the Sonos Beam. Buying through Richer Sounds also gets through a six-year warranty out of the gate.

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her

1) HP Sprocket 200

Here’s one for the Instagram addicts out there. The HP Sprocket is one of the smallest printers that money can buy, connecting seamlessly to your loved one’s smartphone and giving them an easy way to print out all of those filtered pictures they’ve been taking over the years.

While it’s fun to look back on your previous snapshots via your smartphone, it’s a lot more fun to flick through actual physical photographs. Plus, this could be paired with a nice photo album for maximum effort.

2) Urbanista Seattle Bluetooth Headphones

Bluetooth headphones are all the rage nowadays, but it can be tricky to find a pair that is both stylish and fully featured. Luckily, Urbanista’s Seattle headphones have no problem on this front as they have a battery time of up to 12 hours, a hefty bass tone and above all, come in a dazzling shade of rose gold among others.

Unlike most high-quality Bluetooth headphones, the Urbanista Seattle rings it at just under £100, so it won’t break the bank if you want to couple it with a day-out or some additional, smaller gifts.

3) Google Home Hub

If the lady in your life loves a spot of baking here and there (or is just a huge fan of The Great British Bake Off), getting a Google Home Hub could be the best present you give her this year. While acting as a central device to control your smart home, the addition of a screen allows the Google Home Hub to become a key assistant in any cooking endeavours.

For example, if you ask the Home Hub how to make salted caramel brownies (my favourite snack for anyone who’s taking note) then not only will it give you a recipe, but also a step-by-step guide on how to make the best darn brownies possible. To become a true star baker, this is an essential present.

4) Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu & Let’s Go Eevee

Who doesn’t love Pokémon? The adorable little critters are back on the Nintendo Switch and cuter than ever. Aside from being a great game in its own right, it’s also an essential title for any gamer girls out there.

What’s more, Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee’s single player campaign can also be played cooperatively; making it a great bit of fun that couples can take on together. The game can also be paired with Pokémon Go to swap Pokémon and Poké related gifts on the fly.

5) Ghd Original IV Professional Styler

If you’re not particularly clued in with what’s hip on the fashion scene, it can feel like walking into a minefield where buying gifts are concerned. When it comes to hair styling however, the ghd IV remains one of the best options to go for if you’re after a bit of curling or straightening.

